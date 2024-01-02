Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur could enter battle to sign ex-Manchester City defender: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly lock horns with Tottenham Hotspur in the race to rope in ex-Manchester City star and Borussia Monchengladbach centre-back Ko Itakura in the near future.

According to acclaimed transfer reporter Fabrizio Romano, Itakura has popped up as a topic of speculation of late. While the Reds have scouted the Japanese player multiple times so far this season, Spurs have also monitored the right-footed star's outings in the recent times.

Itakura, who is adept at operating in a number six role if needed, could opt to leave Monchengladbach on a permanent switch this month. The 26-year-old would likely emerge as a brilliant rotational option for both the aforementioned Premier League clubs in the ongoing season.

Should the Kawasaki Frontale academy graduate join Liverpool, he could prove to be a clever signing for them. He would provide competition to Ibrahima Konate and also play as a makeshift holding midfielder.

On the other hand, should the ex-Manchester City man join Spurs, he could prove to be a key starter in the short-term. He would step in as a replacement for Cristian Romero, who is out with a hamstring injury.

Itakura, whose current contract is set to run out in June 2026, has started 31 of his 33 appearances for his club so far. He has helped them record seven clean sheets and registered two Bundesliga goals so far.

Prior to joining Monchengladbach for over £4 million in 2022, the Liverpool transfer target spent three-and-a-half years on Manchester City's books. He joined them for £1 million from Kawasaki Frontale in 2019.

Jurgen Klopp heaps praise on Curtis Jones after Liverpool's 4-2 win against Newcastle

Speaking at a post-match presser, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp lauded Curtis Jones' performance in his team's 4-2 home league win over Newcastle United this Monday. He said (h/t Liverpoolfc.com):

"Special game from Curtis, to be honest: his high press, his counter-press. We all know how good a player Curtis is, he is technically incredibly skilled, but he finds more and more direction in his dribbling, he gets better out of situations and his pressing and counter-pressing is meanwhile... he sets the level actually, how it should look. Really happy with that. He keeps every player in the game."

Jones, 22, produced a stellar outing against Eddie Howe's side. He bagged a goal, completed 49 of 54 passes and two of two dribbles, created two chances, and won two of two tackles during the recent clash.

So far this season, Jones has netted three goals and provided as many assists in 19 appearances across all competitions for the Anfield outfit.