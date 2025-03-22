Liverpool and Tottenham keep close eye on 24-year-old German striker ahead of potential summer transfer: Reports

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly keeping a close eye on Jonathan Burkardt for a potential summer transfer. The FSV Mainz striker has been one of the top performers in the Bundesliga this term, and Premier League attention has been piqued.

Burkardt has netted 15 goals over 22 league outings, and provided a total of 19 goal involvements in all competitions. His performances have been instrumental in Mainz’s push for a top-four finish, with the German club occupying a third position in the Bundesliga table. Burkardt now has more league goals than anyone other than Harry Kane (21) and Patrik Schick (17) this season.

Mainz could receive serious bids for their star striker, who is under contract until 2027. As per Caught Offside, Liverpool are said to be looking at a transfer as they hunt for a new number nine. The 23-year-old would be a natural replacement if the Reds do decide to sell Darwin Nunez, with head coach Arne Slot concerned by the output from the forward.

Tottenham are also interested, with Richarlison's injury issues leaving Dominic Solanke as their only main striker. Burkardt would provide fierce competition for the striker’s position and is one who could slot nicely into Ange Postecoglou’s system.

Liverpool winger remains top of Barcelona's transfer list as Deco intensifies pursuit

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz is one of the primary targets for Barcelona during the summer window, according to journalist Miguel Rico (via Barca Universal). Sporting director Deco has closely monitored the Colombian forward and views signing him as a priority.

Barcelona’s interest in Diaz relates to their long-term planning beyond Robert Lewandowski. The Catalans are looking for a forward that brings mobility, pace, and versatility in the final third, considering the Polish forward is in the twilight of his career.

Diaz fits the mold, as he naturally plays as a left winger but is also effective when lined up in central positions. This season, he has scored nine goals and provided four assists in 28 Premier League matches, plying in both positions under Arne Slot.

The Liverpool player is thought to be receptive to a switch, but the nature of Barcelona’s finances makes the move problematic. The club’s salary cap continues to be the subject of increasingly harsh scrutiny, however, and the restrictions remain tight. They might need to raise funds by selling off players or exploring new financial avenues before making any notable signings.

