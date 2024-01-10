Liverpool tracking Arsenal target as they plan to move Trent Alexander-Arnold into midfield: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keeping close tabs on Arsenal target Jeremie Frimpong as a replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold at right-back.

Frimpong, 23, has cemented himself as one of the best full-backs in the world over the last 18 months or so. He has contributed 18 goals and 30 assists in 117 games across competitions for Bayer Leverkusen since arriving from Celtic for around £10 million in the winter of 2021.

Now, according to Football Insider, Frimpong has emerged as a target for a host of English teams of late. He has drawn interest from Arsenal, Manchester United, and Aston Villa ahead of the upcoming summer.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are also monitoring the Dutchman's outings now. They could launch a move to sign the ex-Manchester City youth star to push their vice-captain Alexander-Arnold into midfield next campaign.

Frimpong, whose Bayer Leverkusen deal is set to expire in June 2028, reportedly has an exit clause of £35 million. The Liverpool target could pop up as a significant topic of speculation ahead of next campaign.

Arsenal great reveals why Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold should play in midfield

Following Liverpool's recent 2-0 FA Cup third round win at Arsenal, Gunners great Martin Keown suggested that Trent Alexander-Arnold should feature higher up the pitch. He told BBC Match of the Day:

"It's time to take him out of there, certainly from an international point of view, and play him in the midfield, that's where he wants to be. As a young kid, he played there. He's really a Steven Gerrard, isn't he? You wouldn't have played a Gerrard at right-back. He's found himself at right-back... the right-back game has evolved now and it's different, but ultimately, I think he has to play in midfield."

England legend Gary Lineker agreed with Keown's comments, adding:

"You're not going to be exposed in terms of defensively... in midfield. There's no better passer of a football in the English game."

Keown, who represented Arsenal a staggering 435 times, concluded:

"He's like a quarterback isn't he? The way that he can deliver from that central position and today he really shone for them."

Alexander-Arnold, who made his debut in 2016, produced a fine display at Arsenal. He provided the cross for Jakub Kiwior's own goal from a free-kick, and won two of three attempted tackles and six of 11 duels.

Overall, the 23-cap England international has registered 18 goals and 81 assists in 298 appearances across all competitions for Liverpool.