Liverpool transfer for 22-year-old midfielder depends on crucial upcoming match: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly made a move for Fluminense midfielder Andre after Southampton rejected their second bid for Romeo Lavia. However, the Reds' success in the pursuit of Andre could depend on Fluminense's upcoming match against Argentinos Juniors.

The Brazilian team are set to face Argentinos Juniors in the second leg of their Round of 16 Copa Libertadores clash on August 8. With the score currently tied at 1-1, Fluminense would be reluctant to sell Andre if they advance to the competition's next round, as per ESPN Brasil.

However, the report states that Fluminense would be willing to negotiate with Liverpool if they are knocked out of the competition.

Andre is seen as an alternative to Lavia by the Reds as Jurgen Klopp continues his midfield rebuild. The report claims Fluminense want €30 million for the youngster, while Liverpool have signaled their intent to pay €25 million. At the reported price, Andre would cost less than half of what Southampton are demanding for Lavia.

The Reds made a £41 million bid for Lavia earlier in the window, which was promptly rejected by the Championship side. They want £50 million and are adamant about not reducing the price tag on the former Manchester City star.

Jurgen Klopp on Liverpool's midfield rebuild

Earlier in the window, Jurgen Klopp admitted that Liverpool are working on getting midfielders in this summer. He wants to sign the right players after losing James Milner, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, and Naby Keita this summer.

Speaking to the media last month, Klopp said:

"It's definitely important to strengthen in midfield. We have to do something, that is clear. We are working on solutions. First people want changes, now everyone is worrying about the changes. We are really optimistic about it. Excited as well."

There has been speculation about Trent Alexander-Arnold starting in defensive midfield, but Klopp stated that he will remain at right-back in a flexible role. He added:

"After we put him in this flexible role, everyone told us he should play completely in midfield without saying why. It's a completely different position to the one he played last season, or he played for England, because it's a holding position. You have to organise much more."

Klopp continued:

"Trent can play the position - it depends on who is on the left and right of him. We really thought it was a very good and important thing to do this pre-season. [But] we still want to try it with Trent as a right-back again. Then we'll see how we'll start the season."

Liverpool have signed two midfielders this summer already, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai. They were chasing Mason Mount and Jude Bellingham as per Sky Sports, but missed out on both players due to the selling clubs' demands.