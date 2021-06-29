Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Austrian star on Reds' radar, latest on German custodian's future, and more - 28 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 28, 2021.

Christoph Baumgartner on Liverpool’s radar

Christoph Baumgartner was a key part of the Austrian team that made history by qualifying for the knockout stages of a European competition for the first time ever at Euro 2020.

The Hoffenheim attacking midfielder scored an important goal against Ukraine that helped them seal qualification, and is now attracting interest from Liverpool.

Liverpool and Man Utd are interested in Hoffenheim's Christoph Baumgartner, according to kicker. #LFC #MUFC #TSG — Ronan Murphy (@swearimnotpaul) June 28, 2021

Still only 21, Baumgartner put in some impressive displays for Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga last season. He finished the season with six goals and five assists.

As per Kicker, Baumgartner is on Liverpool’s radar, but the Reds could face competition from arch-rivals Manchester United.

Baumgartner is an attacking midfielder, but can play on the left side of the attack, as he did for Austria at Euro 2020.

Loris Karius provides an update on his future

Liverpool custodian Loris Karius has not ruled out the possibility of running down his contract at the club this season after failing to impress on loan last campaign.

Karius spent last season on loan at Union Berlin, but made just five appearances for the German side across all competitions.

The German said that no decision has been made on his future yet, and he is open to anything.

“As of now, I’ll be at Liverpool on July 12th. There is still a lot going on at the moment. Because of the European championship and corona, the transfer market will pick up rather late," Karius said.

“I’ll keep everything open and will make the right decision for myself. I want to prove something to myself and the people.”

“I am extremely hungry and motivated. You should never exclude anything. Last year I was gone and I would have been in the Liverpool goal two weeks later due to injuries in the goalkeeping position,

Liverpool may have ended their interest in Florian Neuhaus

Reports have claimed that Liverpool were only interested in Borussia Monchengladbach's Florian Neuhaus because of the release clause in his contract.

Neuhaus had a €40 million release clause with the German giants, but it expired earlier this summer. That means Gladbach are likely to demand more for the German's sale. Neuhaus’ contract with Gladbach runs until 2024.

