Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Barcelona join the race to sign midfield ace, Reds asked to pay €50million for Spaniard, and more - 12 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 12, 2021.

Atletico Madrid want €50million for Saul Niguez

Atletico Madrid have put Saul Niguez on the transfer list, but will sell him only for a fee of €50 million this summer.

Liverpool are interested in signing the Spanish midfielder, but their offer of €40 million plus bonuses does not meet Atletico's demands.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are looking to replace Georginio Wijnaldum after the Dutchman left on a free transfer in June.

Atletico Madrid are set to sign Rodrigo De Paul, so Saul will be surplus to requirements at the club. De Paul’s performances in Serie A last season have impressed his compatriot Diego Simeone, who wants him at the Spanish champions.

Barcelona join the race to sign Renato Sanches

Renato Sanches could leave Lille this summer following his impressive displays in Ligue 1, and for Portugal at Euro 2020.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Portuguese ace, and the Reds will face competition from La Liga giants Barcelona as per Le10 Sport.

But considering Barcelona's financial struggles, Liverpool are perhaps in a better position to sign Sanches.

However, if the Catalans can sell some of their high earners – the likes of Miralem Pjanic and Samuel Umtiti – they could offer stiff competition for the Portuguese midfielder.

Owen Beck signs a long-term contract with Liverpool

Owen Beck has been with Liverpool since joining the club at the Under-13 level, and the left-back has now signed a long-term contract with the Reds.

Beck has traveled with the first-team squad to Austria for pre-season, and will hope to impress manager Jurgen Klopp.

Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are expected to be the first and second choice options for the left-back role next season, so Beck’s path to the first-team will not be easy.

The 18-year-old will look to emulate the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Neco Williams and break into the first-team next season.

