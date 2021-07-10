Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: English defender to snub interest from Celtic, attacking ace signs a new contract, and more - 9 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on July 9, 2021.

Harvey Elliot signs a new Liverpool contract

Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliot has signed a long-term contract with the Reds, having impressed on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

Just 18, Elliot is seen as a future first-team star and could be given the chance to impress in the Premier League next season. Having signed from Fulham, Elliot was loaned out to the Championship last season where he impressed with seven goals and 11 assists.

Elliot said he was pleased to sign a new contract and hopes the buzz of representing Liverpool will stay with him for a long time.

“It’s always going to be there [the buzz of representing Liverpool] throughout the years I’m here. Hopefully, it’s going to be a long time. There’s always going to be those butterflies whenever you put on the shirt, whenever you go out to train and play, whenever you’re involved in the club there’s always that feeling,” said Elliot.

“Especially for me, being a Red, as well as my family – it’s nice to make them proud and make myself proud. But the hard work carries on. It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club. It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season,” added Elliot.

Ben Davies to snub interest from Celtic

Ben Davies signed for Liverpool from Preston in January but is yet to make his debut for the club. The centre-back is expected to play a role in pre-season, though, after it has emerged that he will snub advances from Celtic.

New Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou is keen to strengthen the Hoops' defense. However, Davies is not quite ready to give up his dream of playing in the Premier League for Liverpool.

It’s unclear if Davies will get any minutes considering the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, and Joel Matip will be back in the team after recovering from long-term injuries. Ibrahima Konate has also joined the Reds from RB Leipzig.

Porto to submit a bid for Marko Grujic

Porto are keen on signing Marko Grujic this summer after the midfielder’s successful loan spell last season. Liverpool are keen to offload Grujic as he is not a part of Jürgen Klopp's plans for the upcoming season. The club are said to be holding out for around £17 million for the player.

Despite being Klopp’s first-ever signing at Liverpool, Grujic has made just 16 appearances for the club across all competitions so far.

