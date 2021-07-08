Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Former player backs the Reds to sign Premier League midfielder, academy forward signs professional contract, and more - 7 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on July 7, 2021.

Former Liverpool forward confident Tielemans will be at Anfield next season

Former Liverpool forward Paul Stewart has explained that the Reds could be the most likely destination for Youri Tielemans next season.

Tielemans has been strongly linked with a move to Liverpool this summer as the Reds look to sign a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Leicester City will not let Tielemans leave for cheap, but Stewart feels if the Belgian moves this summer, Liverpool could be his most likely destination.

“I think he’s quality. I know that his stock has gone up since the cup final goal, but I think he’s been quality all season and I can see him being at Liverpool before the start of next season," Stewart said.

“But it’s a thing with Leicester, they’re going to put his price up really high because they don’t have to sell, but if the player wants to go the only club I can see him going to is Liverpool, and I can see him in a red shirt next season,” Stewart added.

Oakley Cannonier signs his first professional contract with Liverpool

Cannonier has been with Liverpool since his U12 days, and the forward has signed his first professional contract with the Reds.

The 17-year old made eight appearances for the Liverpool U18 side in the U18 Premier League, and scored four times in the process.

Congratulations, Oakley! ✍️🔴 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 7, 2021

He has represented England at several youth levels, and will look to progress further next season having signed his first professional deal.

Mino Raiola is in negotiations with Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund

Both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund are in negotiations with Mino Raiola over a summer move for Donyell Malen.

Dortmund are eyeing a move for the Dutchman to replace Jadon Sancho, who has agreed to join Manchester United.

❗️ Mino Raiola is in active negotiations with Liverpool & Dortmund about a possible move for PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen this summer. [@MarcoTimmer - @VI_nl] pic.twitter.com/OW6El3xxq7 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 7, 2021

Liverpool too are hoping to add more freshness to their attack this summer, and see Malen as the ideal versatile option to provide some back up to their front three.

