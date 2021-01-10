Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Jurgen Klopp gives transfer update, Sadio Mane wants change of scenery and more | January 9th 2021

Liverpool came away with a comfortable win against an inexperienced Aston Villa side in the FA Cup on Friday.

Jurgen Klopp's men are currently involved in a tight race for the Premier League title. The Merseyside giants sit at the top of the table but only lead Manchester United on goal difference.

Liverpool host Manchester United next week in what is sure to be an explosive match-up.

On the transfer front, the Reds are reportedly set to have a quiet January. Here are the latest Liverpool transfer news on January 9th, 2021.

Liverpool to lose out on David Alaba

David Alaba has 6 months left on his contract with Bayern Munich

Liverpool look set to lose the race for David Alaba.

The Austrian has made it clear that he will not extend his deal at Bayern Munich and will leave the club at the end of the season on a free transfer.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the defender is closer to joining Real Madrid. The transfer expert told TalkSport:

Advertisement

"What Alaba is asking for is €12m per season as salary, with add-ons. So it’s a big salary and you have to pay commissions, huge commissions, to the agent when you sign these kind of free agents so it’s not so easy to find the agreement. But at the moment, Madrid are leading the race."

Liverpool are among the five clubs that have contacted David Alaba agent to sign him next summer. 🔴 #lfc



...but Real Madrid are leading the race, they’re pushing to sign Alaba and David dreams of playing for Real Madrid. And talks with Real are progressing, as said yesterday. https://t.co/LITUivZexn — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 5, 2021

Alaba would be a huge coup for Liverpool if they manage to snag him from Bayern Munich. However, at the moment, it looks like the player is on his way to Madrid.

Sadio Mane linked with a move to Barcelona

Will Sadio Mane leave Liverpool soon?

Advertisement

Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been rumoured to be on Barcelona's radar. The Senegalese forward has been one of the Reds' best players since arriving at the club in 2016.

However, according to Diario Gol, the 28-year-old would like a change of scenery. Barcelona are keen to bring the winger to the Nou Camp, and Jurgen Klopp wouldn't be against the idea.

According to reports, the Liverpool manager has a strained relationship with the winger and would be happy to see him leave Anfield.

Liverpool open to SHOCK transfer involving Sadio Mane and €130M Barcelona star swap: https://t.co/Gg0PyZtKNX — LFC News (@LFCNewsApp) January 9, 2021

One deal that has been discussed is a swap for Barcelona forward Antoine Griezmann. Klopp is reportedly a fan of the Frenchman and would love him at the club.

Jurgen Klopp rules out January signings

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is looking to have a quiet transfer window

Advertisement

Speaking before Liverpool's 4-1 victory against Aston Villa, Jurgen Klopp indicated that there would be very little movement in terms of transfers during this window.

The Liverpool manager said:

"No I cannot say definitely we will not bring anyone in. It is just not likely because of the situation in the world. We should not forget that the situation is a tough one for all people, and for football clubs as well. There might be, I don’t know, there might be some clubs who have absolutely no financial problems. But this club always was and always will be, with these owners, very responsible with the things we do."

This would come as a surprise to Liverpool fans, who would've expected the club to go after a defender, given their recent injury crisis.