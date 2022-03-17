Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Klopp hints Reds could offload attacker in the summer, Dutch defender attracting interest from elsewhere, and more - March 16, 2022

Liverpool picked up an important 2-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Wednesday to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just a point after 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday (March 20).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Divock Origi, Takumi Minamino, and more. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 16, 2022.

Takumi Minamino could join Divock Origi in leaving Liverpool this summer

Liverpool have a large squad this season, and Jurgen Klopp has revealed that it’s not possible to keep everyone happy.

The German specifically spoke about Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi, who have struggled for playing time this season. He explained that the club would seek solutions to the duo's situation.

Klopp told Sky Sports:

“It is incredibly hard for [Origi] and for me as well [for him not to play] because it is really tough these kind of things.

“Taki Minamino [the same, as he] is in an incredible moment. It is unlikely with the size of the squad that we now stay exactly like this together.

“For sure, some of the players do not play often enough for their own understanding and we will see what will come in the summer and find solutions for those situations."

Origi is expected to leave as a free agent in July when his contract with the Reds comes to an end.

Preston want Sepp van den Berg for another season

Preston are hoping to keep Liverpool loanee Sepp van den Berg for another season after the Dutchman’s impressive displays so far.

Manager Ryan Lowe admitted that Preston would like to keep the defender. However, it’s all down to Liverpool and the player himself.

Lowe said (via One Football):

“We’re in contact with them but again, it’s down to Sepp and what he wants to do.”

Van den Berg has been a key player for Preston this season and has already made 41 appearances across all competitions so far.

Andy Robertson praises Arsenal duo after Liverpool’s win

Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold did not have a comfortable time against Arsenal despite the 2-0 scoreline on Wednesday.

The defenders were constantly threatened by Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka on the flanks.

After the game, Robertson explained that it was no mean feat to keep a clean sheet against Arsenal. He also heaped praise on Martinelli and Saka for their industrious performance (via The Mirror):

"Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are really hard work. I think Trent Alexander-Arnold was outstanding. It was a really tough game. It was great to have a clean sheet."

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh