Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Klopp has his say on Erling Haaland rumors, striker attracting interest from German clubs, and more - 22 August 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings this summer as they look to add some fresh legs to their squad ahead of the new season. The club also plans to clear a few players to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on August 22, 2021.

Jürgen Klopp speaks highly of Erling Haaland

Erling Haaland has been linked with a move to several European clubs this summer, and Liverpool are reportedly one of them.

The Norwegian is currently outside Liverpool’s price range, though, as Borussia Dortmund have placed a massive price tag on him.

Jürgen Klopp was recently asked about Haaland, and the German first responded candidly before going on to call him a "force of nature".

"I don't have his number! He's just a very interesting player. I really like the energy he brings to the pitch. But he would generally be watched by most of the teams. The boy is a force of nature. When he celebrated a goal, he hit the ball on the ground, so I wasn't sure if there was a dent in the ground."

“Sooner or later he will be in discussion with large clubs. I don't know if that will be the case next year, but then Dortmund will have to counter it."

Liverpool probed Barcelona for Coutinho this summer

Liverpool have reportedly flirted with the idea of re-signing Philippe Coutinho this summer, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Coutinho’s 2020-21 season was cut short due to an injury, and the Brazilian could see his playing time limited this season because of several new faces.

Barcelona’s midfield is likely to comprise Pedri, Sergio Busquets, and Frenkie De Jong, so Coutinho will not be Ronald Koeman’s preferred choice in the middle of the park.

It remains to be seen what will happen to Coutinho in the coming week or so as he has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Origi attracting interest from the Bundesliga

Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Divock Origi is attracting interest from several Bundesliga clubs this summer.

“He [Origi] has some opportunities to move to the Bundesliga. There is some interest from German clubs. There is nothing advanced yet," Romano reported.

The Belgian is not expected to feature heavily for Liverpool this season, and has been linked with a move away from Anfield. The Reds want around £20 million for him.

