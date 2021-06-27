Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Manager admits Reds target could leave this summer, Philippe Coutinho wants Anfield return, and more - 26 June 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to fortify their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 27, 2021.

Liverpool target likely to leave this summer

Donyell Malen is on Liverpool’s radar following his impressive displays for PSV Eindhoven last season.

The versatile forward has put in some good performances off the bench at Euro 2020 as well and is attracting interest from several top sides in Europe.

🇳🇱 PSV Eindhoven boss Roger Schmidt confirms Liverpool target Donyell Marlen is likely to leave this summer.



"It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell (Malen) and Denzel (Dumfries) are likely to leave." [@NOSsport] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 27, 2021

PSV manager Roger Schmidt has admitted that Malen could leave this summer, and Denzel Dumfries could also be on the way out following his performances for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

"It has been clear to me for some time that Donyell (Malen) and Denzel (Dumfries) are likely to leave,” Schmidt said.

Bayern Munich still trying to keep Liverpool target Kingsley Coman

Kingsley Coman has been linked with a move to Liverpool as the Frenchman isn’t happy with the contract offer made by Bayern Munich.

Update #Coman: Yes, #LFC is definitely interested in signing him and they are in contact with his management. But right now, it’s not a hot topic. #FCBayern still want him to extend, especially Nagelsmann. But Kingsley‘s father forces his departure to 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿. @SPORT1 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 27, 2021

The 25-year-old’s current deal expires in 2023, but he wants the club to play him more, somewhere in the region of £300,000 a week, that Leroy Sane currently earns.

Liverpool is said to be interested, but their offer of €35 million is currently some way behind Bayern’s asking price of €50 million.

It remains to be seen if the two clubs can come to an agreement as Coman’s representatives want him to leave as well.

“I can only point out that the player still has a two-year contract. We will see everything else. Oliver Kahn and Hasan Salihamidzic will sort it out. They have the support of the supervisory board with Herbert Hainer. We also managed the Alaba affair well together,” Uli Hoeness said of Coman’s demands.

Coutinho wants Liverpool return

After a terrible spell at Barcelona, Philippe Coutinho reportedly wants to return to Liverpool to resurrect his career.

Coutinho could be sold for just €40 million this summer as Barcelona will consider selling him to use the money to strengthen other areas of the squad.

The Brazilian has been linked with a move to Arsenal and Liverpool’s arch-rivals Everton but is eyeing a return to Anfield.

It remains to be seen if Jurgen Klopp will be keen on reuniting with the attacker, who has been a shadow of the player he once was at Liverpool.

