Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Mane reaches a verbal agreement with Bayern, new signing backed to play immediately in the front-three, and more - June 15, 2022

Liverpool have finally signed Darwin Nunez and it remains to be seen if the Reds will make further additions to their squad in the coming weeks.

Jurgen Klopp has a pretty good squad, but there could be a few more arrivals depending on the outgoings in the transfer window.

Today’s roundup features some transfer news on Sadio Mane, Jude Bellingham and some tidbits from Jamie Carragher. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of June 15, 2022.

Jurgen Klopp an admirer of Jude Bellingham

The Premier League club are expected to pose a big problem for Real Madrid in the race to sign Bellingham, as per Cadena SER.

Klopp is reportedly an admirer of Bellingham, but a move for the Englishman is likely to come next summer owing to Borussia Dortmund’s valuation of the player.

Matt Thielen @MattThielen If Dortmund are willing to sell Jude Bellingham this season, expect Liverpool to be in the mix. #LFC If Dortmund are willing to sell Jude Bellingham this season, expect Liverpool to be in the mix. #LFC

Fortunately for the Reds, Real Madrid might also postpone a move for the midfielder. Cadena SER claims that Real Madrid may not be able to afford Bellingham regular playing time.

With Luka Modric set to remain until 2023 and Aurelien Tchouameni arriving, Real Madrid have enough options for next season.

The Merseyside club have no shortage of options in the midfield department. Bellingham could be a long-term addition for someone like Jordan Henderson, who will be 32 when the new season begins.

Former Liverpool star believes Nunez will be preferred over Firmino

New signing Nunez is expected to compete for a place in the starting lineup with the likes of Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino.

Nunez’s versatility means he can play on the left flank and in a central role. Although his best position is down the middle.

Former Reds defender Jamie Carragher believes Nunez will be Klopp’s preferred option down the middle, with Diaz and Salah alongside him.

He told Sky Sports (via Football 365):

“With Sadio Mane looking like he’s going to move on, Liverpool had to do something and he’s the one they’ve identified. I think the start of next season Liverpool’s front three will be Salah, Nunez and Diaz on the left.”

Mane’s verbal agreement with Bayern Munich

As per Fabrizio Romano, Mane has verbally agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich, who have readied a three-year contract.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCBayern



are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. Sadio Mané has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three year contract ready - talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. 🚨🇸🇳 #FCBayern #LFC are aware of his decision: Mané wants Bayern - and it's really close now. https://t.co/v8cDmrFS91

Romano Tweeted:

"Sadio Mane has reached full verbal agreement with Bayern on personal terms. Three-year contract ready – talks will enter into final stages with Liverpool, new bid set to be submitted. Liverpool are aware of his decision: Mane wants Bayern – and it’s really close now.”

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far