Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Midfielder holds positive talks with Klopp, Reds target Belgian winger, and more - 11th September 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with a Reds midfielder holding positive talks with manager Jurgen Klopp, and a Belgian winger reportedly being the subject of a Liverpool bid.

Georginio Wijnaldum "wants to stay" after positive talks with Jurgen Klopp

Amidst interest from Barcelona and Ronald Koeman in signing him, Georginio Wijnaldum is said to now want to stay at Anfield.

Sky Sports have reported that the Dutch midfielder has held a productive conversation with manager Jurgen Klopp, and that he hoped the talks would eventually lead to a new offer from Liverpool.

Wijnaldum has one more year left on his contract at Liverpool, and there were reports that the Reds were ready to cash in on him, should an acceptable offer arrive from Barcelona. Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara has already been lined up as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum, should he leave for Barcelona.

In his press conference today, Klopp also said that "everything if fine" with the Wijnaldum situation, but refused to divulge any further details.

Former Netherlands national team head coach Koeman, who took charge at Barcelona this summer, was said to be keen on taking his countryman to Barcelona, after working wonders with him during his two years with the Oranje.

Liverpool make contact with Anderlecht over winger Jeremy Doku

Advertisement

Liverpool are said to be working on finalising a £23m deal move for Jeremy Doku, the young winger from Anderlecht. Doku scored his first goal for his country in the week, and it had also emerged that the Reds had contacted him in the summer of 2018 as well, when he preferred to stay at Anderlecht.

According to Het Nieuwsblad, via Sports Mole, there is definite interest from the Reds' side now, and they are looking to sign the winger. However, it has also been claimed that he will spend the season back on loan at Anderlecht, before arriving at Liverpool in the summer of 2021.

Anderlecht CEO Karel Van Eetvelt also admitted that he could not rule out the possibility of the Brussels-based giants losing Doku this summer

"Afraid [of losing Doku]? Never. At a Belgian club, you never say that something is impossible," he said.

"If for example, Liverpool come up with an amazing offer, we would have to look at it."

Liverpool set to sign Brazilian goalkeeper

Liverpoo are set to complete the signing of goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense imminently.

It was reported that the youngster had impressed Alisson Becker, the current Reds goalkeeper, when he trained with Fluminense in February. Alisson's brother Muriel Becker is the current first-choice stopper for the Brazilian club.

UOL have reported the Reds have completed a €2m deal, and that Pitaluga is set to move to Merseyside to link up with Alisson and the rest of the Liverpool squad.