Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Naby Keita attracting interest from elsewhere, €13 million deal agreed for midfielder, and more - 10 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on July 10, 2021.

Leicester City and Crystal Palace monitoring Naby Keita's situation

Naby Keita’s injury-ravaged spell at Liverpool could come to an end if interest from Leicester City and Crystal Palace is serious.

The former RB Leipzig midfielder moved to Liverpool for a hefty £54 million in 2018, but hasn’t quite made the impact on a more consistent basis.

🚨 Leicester and Crystal Palace have checked with Liverpool regarding Naby Keita's situation.

Atletico Madrid are also monitoring the situation closely.

Liverpool would not be against a departure of the captain of Guinea 🇬🇳



The midfielder has put in some impeccable displays, but injuries have often stopped him from realizing his potential. His injuries could be down to Liverpool’s demanding style under Klopp.

As per reports, Leicester City and Crystal Palace are monitoring Keita’s situation, and Atletico Madrid have also put the Guinean on their radar. Liverpool may choose to sell if they receive a good offer for the midfielder.

Porto reach an agreement with Liverpool for Marko Grujic

As per A Bola, Porto have reached an agreement with Liverpool to sign Marko Grujic. The Serbian is expected to leave for a fee of around €13 million.

Grujic impressed on loan at Porto last season, and Porto were said to be seriously interested in re-signing him, but on a permanent deal.

👀 | Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is close to sealing a return to Porto after the two sides reached an agreement on a €13m deal.



[A Bola] pic.twitter.com/0Ram9PMu07 — The Anfield Buzz (@TheAnfieldBuzz) July 10, 2021

The former Red Star Belgrade midfielder has had several loan spells, having failed to break into the first-team on a regular basis.

Since joining Liverpool in 2015, Grujic has made just 16 first-team appearances for Liverpool.

Jakub Ojrzynski signs a long-term contract

Having signed his first professional deal with Liverpool last year, Jakub Ojrzynski has now extended his contract with the Reds.

The 18-year old joined Liverpool from Legia Warsaw a couple of years ago and has done well with the U18 team.

Ojrzynski was given an opportunity with the U23 side last season, and was also named on the Liverpool bench against Sheffield United in the Premier League during February this year.

