Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: New signing outlines his ambitions, Bayern Munich confident Sadio Mane will be their player next season, and more - June 14, 2022

Liverpool made big progress in the off-season and transfer window as they announced their first big-money signing of the summer.

It remains to be seen if the Merseyside outfit will make more signings in the coming weeks as they are expected to let a few squad players leave.

Today’s roundup features some transfer news on Darwin Nunez, Sadio Mane and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of June 14, 2022.

Darwin Nunez outlines his Liverpool ambitions

New Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez has revealed he wants to win a lot of trophies with the Reds.

The Reds confirmed Nunez’s arrival earlier on Tuesday. As per the Athletic, Benfica will receive £64million up front for the forward and a further £21million in addons that could take the final fee to £85million.

After being announced as a Liverpool player, Nunez explained that he was taken aback by the structure of the club and the trophies.

He added that he wants to win titles with the Merseyside outfit:

“When I arrived at the training ground, I was really surprised to see the set-up and the structure and all the trophies here. You can then imagine yourself winning more trophies and then later on when you come here again and see the trophies on display, you can say, 'Look, I was a part of that, I was there at that time, winning trophies.' That's one of the reasons why I came here to Liverpool – to win trophies and titles. I want to win a lot of trophies at Liverpool”

Klopp pleased with the club’s decisiveness to land Nunez

Nunez’s performances for Benfica didn’t go unnoticed as he attracted interest from several clubs.

The Reds moved in quickly to sign Nunez after he rejected Manchester United’s advances. In doing so, the Reds sent out a statement to Manchester City, who confirmed Erling Haaland’s transfer a few weeks ago.

Jurgen Klopp on Darwin:



"I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We've shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure. Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That's why it's so exciting."

Klopp said he’s grateful the club were able to get the deal across the line as it shows their ambition in the transfer market:

"I’m very grateful to everyone at the club for making it happen. We’ve shown decisiveness and ambition in equal measure. Darwin is a wonderful player; already really good but so much potential to get even better. That’s why it’s so exciting."

Bayern Munich convinced Mane will play for them next season

Mane’s future hangs in the balance with Bayern Munich set to launch a fresh offer to test Liverpool’s resolve.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich are currently in discussions to reach a full agreement and are convinced he will be their player next season.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #Bayern



The feeling at the club is more than optimistic, they are convinced Mané will play for FC Bayern next season.



Darwin Núñez will join #LFC, Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority.

Mane was perhaps the club’s best player in the attacking third last season after inspiring Senegal to the AFCON in February.

Although his departure would be a blow, the Reds will hope Nunez steps up and hits the ground running next season.

