Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Nunez to undergo medical on Monday, Sadio Mane close to agreeing personal terms with Bayern Munich, and more - June 12, 2022

Liverpool are actively trying to seal a big-money deal to kick the transfer window off as they look to strengthen their attack.

The Reds could be pretty active throughout the summer as we expect several players to leave. So it’s likely they will sign a few replacements.

Today’s roundup features some transfer news on Sadio Mane, Darwin Nunez and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 12, 2022.

Liverpool’s attackers receive Ronaldinho’s seal of approval

Former Brazilian star Ronaldinho has revealed that he likes watching players from the Premier League, but the Liverpool attackers are his current favorites.

When asked about which side he likes watching the most, Ronaldinho told JOE (via Liverpoolfc.com):

"It's hard, there are many. I really like a lot of players from many clubs. It is hard to choose just one. I think each club has a great player that I like watching, but I think the attacking players for Liverpool are the players that I currently really like watching."

Darwin Nunez to undergo his medical on Monday

Liverpool are hoping to seal the deal to sign Darwin Nunez from Benfica for an initial fee of £64 million. As per The Times journalist Paul Joyce, the Merseyside outfit have scheduled a medical this Monday for the Uruguayan forward.

paul joyce @_pauljoyce Darwin Nunez deal: £64m initial fee (75m euros), add-ons of £12.8m on appearances and £8.5m on team success. Liverpool preparing medical tomorrow in expectation everything finalised today. Nunez currently in Madrid and would sign a six year deal.

The Reds will pay Benfica adds ons of £12.8million based on appearances, and a further £8.5million based on how successful they are next season.

Nunez is currently in Spain after being left out of Uruguay’s squad to face Panama on June 12.

The explanation for his absence was stated as “health reasons." However, with a transfer on the horizon, it’s likely that he was left out to avoid any potential last-minute hurdles due to injury (via Goal).

Bayern Munich closing to agreeing a deal for Sadio Mane

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed Bayern Munich are close to agreeing personal terms with Sadio Mane.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Bayern are getting closer to securing a deal for Sadio Mané. Personal terms to be agreed soon. New, fresh bid ready to be submitted to reach full agreement with Liverpool: talks ongoing. Darwin Núñez will join #LFC, Mané wants to leave - Bayern, his priority.

As per The Athletic, the Bavarians have also prepared a fresh bid to test the Reds' resolve after their last bid of £23.5 million plus add-ons was rejected. Mane has reportedly expressed his desire to leave Anfield this summer, but the Reds are holding out for a fee of £42million.

