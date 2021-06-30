Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds asked to pay €40 million for Italian ace, defender joins Newcastle United, and more - 30 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add more freshness to their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 30, 2021.

Baumgartner to remain at Hoffenheim for another season

Christoph Baumgartner impressed for Austria at Euro 2020, and the attacking midfielder has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

❗️Austria’s Christoph Baumgartner’s career plan is to stay one more year at Hoffenheim*, Liverpool and Manchester United are interested. The German club will only consider selling him for an unexpected huge offer. [@KICKER - 🇩🇪] pic.twitter.com/r0rDWzUKhP — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 29, 2021

Baumgartner’s current contract at Hoffenheim runs until 2025, and reports in Germany claim that the Austrian is set to stay put for at least another season.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their attack over the summer, but only an extraordinary fee will tempt Hoffenheim into selling Baumgartner.

It is unlikely Liverpool will break the bank for the attacker. They may have to sell a few players first to sign new faces this summer owing to the financial strain caused by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Newcastle United sign Remi Savage

Remi Savage has decided not to extend his stay at Liverpool and has joined Newcastle United on a free transfer.

✍️ #NUFC are pleased to announce the signings of Remi Savage, Charlie Wiggett and Cameron Ferguson.



⚫️⚪️ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) June 30, 2021

The 19-year old centre-back made 19 appearances for the Liverpool reserve team in Premier League 2, but failed to break into the senior team despite numerous absentees.

"It's a new challenge and it's good to maybe get out of my comfort zone and move to a new club - and a massive club as well. Hopefully I can show everyone what I've got, and progress with Newcastle,” Savage told nufc.co.uk.

"I feel like it was the right time for a new chapter and hopefully I can push on from here. I'd like to bring leadership, and hopefully keep the goals out of the net - that's the main job, really! I'll give it my all and hopefully enjoy my time here, and push on as well."

Berardi will cost Liverpool €40 million

Domenico Berardi is another player on Liverpool’s radar, as the Reds look to add more bite to their attack.

The Italian has played a key role for his national team at Euro 2020, and will cost around €40 million as per The Mirror.

Berardi impressed for Sassuolo last season with 17 goals and eight assists, and is being seen as the ideal backup for Mohamed Salah.

