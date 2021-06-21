Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds backed to sign Aston Villa ace, full-back to push for a transfer, and more - 21st June 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to add more strength and depth to their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 21, 2021:

Robbie Fowler says Watkins would suit Liverpool

Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler has explained that Ollie Watkins would be a good option for Liverpool.

The Villa forward scored 14 goals in the Premier League last season and helped his team to a mid-table finish.

Fowler said: "I like Ollie Watkins at Villa, when you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect."



Liverpool is looking to sign another forward over the summer transfer window, and Fowler feels Watkins would be a good option because of his style of play.

“I like Ollie Watkins at Villa. When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect. He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

“Of course Villa wouldn’t want to lose him and he wouldn’t come cheap but he’s done very well since arriving from Brentford.

“A lot of big clubs didn’t take a chance on him but he’s made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there,” Fowler said.

Neco Williams to push for Liverpool exit after Euro 2020

Neco Williams will push for a Liverpool exit after Euro 2020 as the full-back wants regular playing time.

Williams has featured in all three of Wales’ Euro 2020 games but wants to play more regularly at the club level to ensure he develops further as a player.

The Welshman made just six Premier League starts as Trent Alexander-Arnold and James Milner were preferred at right-back.

The Athletic has reported that Liverpool will look to make at least £10 million from his sale, with the likes of Leeds United, Southampton, Aston Villa, and Burnley all interested.

Neuhaus in front of Bissouma and Tielemans on Liverpool transfer list

Gini Wijnaldum’s departure has left a hole in the Liverpool squad, and the Reds could sign a midfielder this summer.

Although there have been claims that Curtis Jones will be given more playing time next season, the Reds continue to be linked with Florian Neuhaus.

Florian Neuhaus' long, long, long through-ball for Jonas Hofmann's goal is either a total fluke or mind-bending genius. pic.twitter.com/7un1vYDMtD — MUNDIAL (@MundialMag) October 21, 2020

Neuhaus is currently one of three midfielders the Reds have on their radar. Yves Bissouma and Youri Tielemans, despite their Premier League experience, are behind Neuhaus on the transfer wish list.

