Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds closing in on Fabio Carvalho, club backed to sign RB Leipzig attacker, and more - April 6, 2022

After a thrilling 3-1 win in the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final tie against Benfica, Liverpool will travel to the Etihad to face Manchester City in perhaps the biggest game of the Premier League this season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are just a point behind their title rivals and will hope for an away win to overtake Manchester City this Sunday.

Today’s roundup features some transfer talk on Mohamed Salah, Fabio Carvalho and more. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 6, 2022.

Liverpool backed to sign Nkunku

Sky Sports' Joe Thomlinson has backed Liverpool to strengthen their attack by signing RB Leipzig attacker Christopher Nkunku in the summer.

LFCNews @LFCNews Liverpool backed to agree perfect signing of £62.5million playmaker paisleygates.com/archives/43061 Liverpool backed to agree perfect signing of £62.5million playmaker paisleygates.com/archives/43061

He said:

"I think Christopher Nkunku is the guy for Liverpool. I think he's just so perfectly laid out for how they want to play football, that it naturally fits. He can play on both sides, his off-the-ball work is sensational, his underlying numbers this season are just absolutely frightening, aren’t they?"

Nkunku has been in good form for Leipzig this season, managing 27 goals in 40 appearances across all competitions.

With the likes of Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah entering the final year of their respective contracts, it remains to be seen if Liverpool will sign another attacking player over the summer.

The Reds will need a backup option as Divock Origi is expected to leave as a free agent in July, but Nkunku, if signed, will not want a bit-part role like the Belgian.

The Reds are reportedly (h/t Sports Mole) interested in Nkunku, but are set to face stiff competition for his services with the likes of PSG and Bayern Munich also in the running.

Liverpool hoping to extend Salah's contract with a well-structured deal

As per Kevin Palmer, Liverpool are reluctant to increase their contract offer of £300k-a-week for Mohamed Salah. However, they are willing to add more bonuses and guaranteed payments depending on how the team performs and their success.

It remains to be seen if the reported proposal will fly with Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas as they hold out for more wages.

Salah has made no secret of his desire to remain at Anfield, so Liverpool have an important decision to make regarding the contract offer.

Liverpool yet to agree a fee for Carvalho but deal is close

After missing out on Fabio Carvalho in the January transfer window, Liverpool are looking to sign the Fulham attacker over the summer.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Liverpool have agreed deals in principle to sign 19-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho, 16-year-old Celtic winger Ben Doak and 15-year-old Derry City winger Trent Kone-Doherty.



(Source: Football Insider) Liverpool have agreed deals in principle to sign 19-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho, 16-year-old Celtic winger Ben Doak and 15-year-old Derry City winger Trent Kone-Doherty.(Source: Football Insider) 🚨 Liverpool have agreed deals in principle to sign 19-year-old playmaker Fabio Carvalho, 16-year-old Celtic winger Ben Doak and 15-year-old Derry City winger Trent Kone-Doherty.(Source: Football Insider) https://t.co/WeIOCvXXRx

As per Football Insider, the Reds have been in touch with Carvalho and personal terms have been agreed.

The only part of the deal that is yet to be concluded is the transfer fee. The two clubs will need to come to an agreement over a fee else the matter could go to a tribunal, as it did with Harvey Elliot in 2019.

Carvalho has been in scintillating form for the Cottagers this season as his seven goals and seven assists have helped them stay atop the Championship table.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar