Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds to face competition for Dutch attacker, club looking to sell Welshman for £13million, and more - 25 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to fortify their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 25, 2021.

Liverpool to face competition from Borussia Dortmund for Donyell Malen

The Reds have been linked with PSV Eindhoven star Donyell Malen as they look to freshen up their attack.

Malen was one of the best players in the Eredivisie last season, and finished second in the race for the Golden Boot with 19 goals from 32 appearances.

Malen’s scintillating displays for PSV have attracted interest from Liverpool, but the Reds aren’t the only side who want to sign him.

Liverpool are interest in Donyell Malen. He is also being looked by Borussia Dortmund. [@FabrizioRomano - @442pod] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 25, 2021

Dortmund are expected to add to their attack with Jadon Sancho set to depart this summer, and have earmarked Malen as a potential signing.

Liverpool more focussed on extending contracts of trio than signing a replacement for Wijnaldum

As per Fabrizio Romano, the Reds are looking to extend the contracts of key trio Alisson, Fabinho and Virgil van Dijk in the coming months.

The three have been instrumental in Liverpool's recent success, and securing their future has taken precedence over signing a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, as per Romano.

“There is no rush on Liverpool’s end. There are reports about Yves Bissouma but nothing is going on,"Romano said on the Here We Go podcast. "It’s the same with [Florian] Neuhaus. At the moment, there is nothing advanced.

“Their priority is sorting out new contracts for Alisson Becker and Virgil van Dijk. They’re working on Fabinho’s deal.”

Wijnaldum’s departure will be felt on the pitch and in the dressing room, but Liverpool have enough depth in the midfield department to cover for his exit.

Benfica asked to pay £13 million to sign Harry Wilson

Portuguese side Benfica are interested in signing Liverpool attacker Harry Wilson this summer, but will have to stump up £13 million to get their target.

Wilson is expected to be sold permanently this summer after a few loan spells, as he doesn't fit in Jurgen Klopp's plans.

Full story: Benfica have made an official approach to sign Harry Wilson- but initial talks have broken down due to €15 million asking price. #LFC expect them to come back in. Brentford and West Brom have also registered their interest. https://t.co/167fRdYhbS — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 25, 2021

The 24-year old spent last season on loan at Cardiff City, mustering seven goals and 11 assists in 37 Championship games.

Liverpool have already rejected a £11 million bid from Burnley and will settle for nothing less than £13 million.

