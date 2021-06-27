Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds "fans" of Dutch midfield ace, latest on Kylian Mbappe, and more - 26 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to strengthen their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 26, 2021.

Nothing between Liverpool and Mbappe

Liverpool are yet to contact Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move for Kylian Mbappe despite several reports in recent weeks.

Mbappe’s contract with PSG comes to an end in the summer of 2022, and the Frenchman has been linked with an exit, with reports claiming he wants a new challenge.

Not many clubs can afford Mbappe’s high wages, and the Parisians will also demand a steep fee for his sale despite his contract situation.

Many questions about Mbappé and Liverpool. 'Fake news coming out of nowhere', comments from all parties involved. There's nothing between Kylian and #LFC this summer.

Liverpool will have to break their wage structure to sign Mbappe, and it’s highly unlikely they will do so considering how the club is run.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that no contact has been made between Liverpool and Mbappe, and the news about a potential move is “fake news.”

Liverpool have Ryan Gravenberch on their radar

Ryan Gravenberch is one of the most talented young players at Euro 2020, and the Dutch international is attracting interest from several top European sides.

Liverpool are said to be “fans” of the midfielder according to Goal, and have him on their radar as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

Gravenberch’s mature displays in midfield have earned him rave reviews and he would be a good long-term option for Liverpool considering they have an aging midfield.

Liverpool are said to be 'fans' of Ryan Gravenberch



The Dutch teenager may be the answer to Liverpool's midfield situation





Mino Raiola happens to be the Dutchman’s agent though, and nothing is simple when the Italian is involved. Talks are yet to happen between the two parties.

Daka set for Leicester City move

Liverpool target Patson Daka has confirmed that he will fulfill his dream of playing in the Premier League by moving to Leicester City this summer.

The Reds were interested in the forward, but Leicester have all but sealed a move for Daka.

Speaking to Krone, Daka said: “I will go to England and move to Leicester City. I had a great time here, Salzburg has become my second home.

“I will always be happy to come back here, but the Premier League has always been my big dream.”

