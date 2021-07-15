Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds hoping to generate £55million through players sales, Watford star back on transfer radar, and more - 15 July 2021

Liverpool has been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 15, 2021.

Liverpool rekindle their interest in Ismaila Sarr

Liverpool is still hoping to add another attacking player to their squad this summer and has been linked with a move for Watford attacker Ismaila Sarr, as per 90min.

The Reds wanted to sign Sarr last summer but decided against a move after balking at Watford’s asking price. His stock has only gone up after the Senegalese helped Watford back to the Premier League last season.

Sarr’s 13 goals last season helped Watford finish second in the Championship and seal promotion to the Premier League.

At £40 million, though, the winger will not come cheap. The Reds may have to sell some of their squad players first to sign the 23-year-old before the season begins.

Liverpool hoping to raise £55 million through player sales this summer

Liverpool doesn’t have too much money to spend as the financial implications of COVID-19 have been felt at Anfield. The Reds are hoping to offload at least four of their fringe players this summer to raise as much as £55 million, as per the Daily Mirror.

Welsh duo Harry Wilson and Neco Williams could leave the club for a combined £25 million.

While Wilson is not in Jürgen Klopp’s plans, Williams failed to challenge Trent Alexander-Arnold for a first-team place and could leave in search of regular football.

🥈· Liverpool are looking to sell 4 players this summer.



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Harry Wilson: £15m,🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿Neco Williams: £10m,🇨🇭 Xherdan Shaqiri: £15m, 🇷🇸 Marko Grujic: £15m.



Should Liverpool sell all four, they'll raise up to £55m to go after a new midfielder.💰



Source: @DailyMirror pic.twitter.com/FdwhriSB1J — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 15, 2021

Liverpool will also demand £15 million each for Xherdan Shaqiri and Marko Grujic, and should they sell all four of the aforementioned players, they will raise around £55 million.

It remains to be seen how much of the money generated from potential player sales will be spent this summer, as the Reds tend to get their business done early.

Domenico Berardi’s comments on Liverpool from 2019 resurface

Jürgen Klopp’s impact at Liverpool has been felt all around Europe, and the former European champions now have a manager to attract any player in the world.

One player Liverpool is hoping to sign this summer is Domenico Berardi. The Italian toyed with the idea of playing for Liverpool in 2019, as he said he would love to play for the Reds.

❗️🥇• Milan have show interest in Domenica Berardi (26) from Sassuolo, but it’s Liverpool who are 'especially interested' in the Italian forward. Klopp and his staff, were 'fascinated' by his movement and attacking ability.



Source: @Corriere

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/13Od34go8y — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 14, 2021

"Being able to choose [Which club would he move to], I would play at Liverpool," Berardi said two years ago.

Sassuolo has put a price tag of £35 million on Berardi, so he is certainly not out of reach.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar