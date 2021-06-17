Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds identify La Liga forward as Firmino's successor, Klopp requests club to sign German ace, and more - 17th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings as they look to fortify their squad ahead of the new season.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as on 17 June 2021.

Liverpool identify Alexander Isak as Roberto Firmino’s successor

Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The Swede is being viewed as a long-term successor to Roberto Firmino, despite both being different types of players.

Isak was a key player for Real Sociedad last season, as his 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances powered them to a fifth-place finish.

❗️🇸🇪 Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak during the Euro’s. Jürgen Klopp sees him as a future Roberto Firmino replacement. The Reds have good reports on the 21-year old. [@NotGip - 🇪🇸] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 16, 2021

As per Noticias de Gipuzkoa, Isak could do a good job in the short term and eventually replace Firmino in the team. However, he has a release clause of €70 million which could pose a problem.

Liverpool might try and include Divock Origi in a potential deal, as Sociedad wanted the Belgian not so long ago.

Neuhaus is the “chosen one” to replace Gini Wijnaldum

As per Diario AS, Jürgen Klopp wants Liverpool to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus this summer.

Klopp has personally requested that the Reds make a move for Neuhaus, who is expected to cost somewhere in the region of €40 million.

🇩🇪 Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool to sign Neuhaus!



Liverpool have successfully fought of interest from Juventus, Bayern Munich and Manchester City in the midfielder.



✍ @MattThielen /@SInow https://t.co/NW4UsgnW8l via @MattThielen — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 16, 2021

Although he has been touted as a replacement for Gini Wijnaldum, Neuhaus is more of a deep-lying playmaker. His arrival will add more creativity and depth to the Liverpool midfield.

The German has also been linked with a move to Manchester City, but Liverpool could have the upper hand because of Klopp’s presence.

Lorenzo Pellegrini yet to agree to new deal at AS Roma

Lorenzo Pellegrini is another player on Liverpool’s radar. His contract expires next year and he might be sold this summer.

The Italian reportedly prefers to stay in Rome, but the player and the club have so far failed to agree a new deal. Liverpool are willing to trigger Pellegrini’s release clause, which stands at €30 million.

Signing Pellegrini will not be straight-forward, as Tottenham Hotspur are also keen on the midfielder. Paulo Fonseca is close to joining Tottenham and could decide to raid his former club.

