Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds identify Sadio Mane's replacement, midfielder leaves for PSG, and more - 10th June 2021

Liverpool looking to replace Sadio Mane with Jeremy Doku

It’s not going to be long before Liverpool look to replace Sadio Mane with a like-for-like player. Mane’s form last season was poor and the need to eventually replace him will be high on Liverpool's agenda in the near future, if not this summer.

Reports indicate that Jeremy Doku is the player being earmarked to replace Sadio Mane in the future.

The Belgian was linked with a move to Liverpool last summer, but he eventually signed for French club Rennes. The attacker took a tour of Anfield with a Liverpool representative, but was not signed by the Reds last summer.

Doku’s father has revealed that they had a chat with Jurgen Klopp, and the German manager said the Belgian could eventually replace Mane.

"[Jurgen Klopp] explained to us that Jeremy could replace Sadio Mane in a few years," Doku’s father said.

Lazio hoping to sign Xherdan Shaqiri

The Swiss international has been on the fringes of the Liverpool first team, and hasn’t quite played on a regular basis.

Liverpool are expected to sell some of their squad players this summer to make way for new signings, and Shaqiri could be one of several players to be part of the exodus.

Reports in Italy claim Lazio, under Maurizio Sarri, are interested in signing the attacking midfielder this summer. Shaqiri made just 14 appearances in the Premier League last season, with a majority of them coming off the bench.

Wijnaldum signs for PSG

Gini Wijnaldum has finally chosen his new club, and it does come as a surprise as he has decided to sign for PSG instead of Barcelona.

The Dutchman was linked with a move to Barcelona as a reunion with compatriot Ronald Koeman was mooted. However, PSG moved ahead and offered Wijnaldum a lucrative contract to secure his signature earlier today.

Wijnaldum has signed a three-year deal with PSG and is expected to be officially unveiled as a PSG player after Euro 2020.

"Joining Paris Saint-Germain is a new challenge for me. I join one of the best teams in Europe and I am determined to bring my desire and my determination to this ambitious project,” Wijnaldum said.

