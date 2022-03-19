Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds join the race to sign French midfielder, club preparing a €70million bid for La Liga striker, and more - March 18, 2022

Liverpool picked up an important 2-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Wednesday to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just a point after 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 20).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Alexander Isak, Aurelien Tchouameni and more. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 18, 2022.

Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Liverpool’s FA Cup clash

Liverpool will have to make do without Trent Alexander-Arnold for their clash against Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday.

The full-back was picked by England manager Gareth Southgate for the upcoming friendlies at the end of this month. He is set to miss those as well.

Klopp told reporters in a press conference:

“Trent is out with a hamstring. He cannot be part of England as well - no good news, we will see how long that takes. [It’s] tricky, now we will see how long it will take but of course it’s… to replace Trent is difficult, but possible."

With Alexander-Arnold out indefinitely, either James Milner or Joe Gomez could deputize at right-back for the Reds against Nottingham Forest on Sunday. Klopp has not ruled out the possibility of playing a youngster from the academy as well at right back.

Liverpool join the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni

Liverpool are reportedly set to compete with Manchester United and Real Madrid for Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

After adding some freshness to their attack in the January transfer window, it’s likely that Liverpool will strengthen their midfield come the summer.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: Despite strong links with Real Madrid, Aurélien Tchouaméni is aiming for the Premier League.



Source: 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: Despite strong links with Real Madrid, Aurélien Tchouaméni is aiming for the Premier League. #Liverpool and Manchester United have asked for the player.Source: @jfelixdiaz ❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: Despite strong links with Real Madrid, Aurélien Tchouaméni is aiming for the Premier League. #Liverpool and Manchester United have asked for the player. 🔴 Source: @jfelixdiaz https://t.co/bivTEVw28k

The Reds did not replace Gini Wijnaldum last summer, but have coped well with his absence.

Tchouameni has been compared to his compatriot N’Golo Kante due to his tenacious displays in midfield. He has made 26 appearances for Monaco in the French league so far this season.

Liverpool ready to make a €70 million bid to sign Isak

Alexander Isak is on Liverpool’s radar, and the Reds are preparing an offer of €70million for the Swedish striker.

As per Mundo Deportivo, Real Sociedad want a fee of €90 million, but it remains to be seen how they will react to Liverpool’s lower bid for their striker.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝙉𝙀𝙒:



Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 𝙉𝙀𝙒: #Liverpool have made an informal offer via an intermediary for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. Liverpool's intended offer was of €70M, and there's no formal offer as of now. #LFC want to know Sociedad's stance on the offer received.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 👀❗️𝙉𝙀𝙒: #Liverpool have made an informal offer via an intermediary for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. Liverpool's intended offer was of €70M, and there's no formal offer as of now. #LFC want to know Sociedad's stance on the offer received.Source: @MundoDeportivo 🗞 https://t.co/BieOafz2Dp

Isak was linked with a move to Arsenal in January, but he remained in Spain as Arsenal couldn’t guarantee Champions League football for next season.

If the Reds sign Isak, he will be a direct replacement for Roberto Firmino, who will only have a year remaining on his contract come July.

Isak has made 23 appearances in La Liga this season and has scored four times in the process.

