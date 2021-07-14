Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with a £60million move for Italy star, attacking target set to join Borussia Dortmund, and more - 14 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 14, 2021.

Liverpool set to miss out on Saul Niguez

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Saul for a few weeks now, but recent developments indicate the Reds might miss out on the midfielder.

Barcelona are looking to offload Antoine Griezmann this summer and are willing to strike a swap deal with Atletico Madrid that would see Saul move to Camp Nou.

After a torrid spell with Barcelona, Griezmann is willing to move back to the Wanda Metropolitano, where he enjoyed a fine spell under Diego Simeone.

Barcelona and Atletico are in advanced talks for swap deal between Saúl and Griezmann! Both players gave the green light in the last hours. 🇪🇸🔄



Barça and Atléti now negotiating on price tags. Barça want money included.



Liverpool and Chelsea keen on Saúl if deal will collapse. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 14, 2021

Saul moving to Barcelona will be a blow for Liverpool, who were hoping to sign him as a replacement for the departed Gini Wijnaldum.

Donyell Malen could be out of the picture as well

Liverpool were linked with a move for Donyell Malen, but the versatile attacker could be out of reach too.

As per Bild, Borussia Dortmund have agreed terms with Malen and a move is likely to happen as soon as they finalize the transfer fee with his club PSV Eindhoven.

Malen is not expected to cost a big fee, so his impending transfer to Borussia Dortmund will be a big blow for Liverpool considering they have a tight budget this summer.

The Dutchman put in some consistent displays for PSV in the Eredivisie last season and also impressed for the Netherlands at Euro 2020.

Liverpool turn their attention towards Nicolo Barella

Liverpool are reportedly willing to make a £60 million bid to sign Nicolo Barella this summer, and will compete with Manchester United for his signature.

As mentioned above, the Reds are set to miss out on Saul, and see Barella as the ideal alternative.

🥉· Liverpool are 'ready to present an offer of €70m’ to Inter Milan for Nicolo Barella. ‘Such a figure would put Inter in crisis’ regarding the transfer.



Source: @SportRepubblica

Country: Italy 🇮🇹 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 14, 2021

The Italian’s stock has risen in the last few months after helping Inter Milan to their first Serie A in more than a decade, and then playing a key role in Italy’s Euro 2020 triumph.

At £60 million, though, Barella will not be the cheapest of options. The Reds might have to sell some of their fringe players to raise enough funds to sign Barella this summer.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee