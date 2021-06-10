Liverpool transfer news roundup: Reds linked with Barcelona star, defensive target's asking price revealed and more - 9th June 2021 

Liverpool are expected to be busy in the summer transfer window with several outgoings and incomings.

So without further ado, let’s take a look at all the latest transfers news and rumours featuring Liverpool from 9 June 2021:

Liverpool interested in signing Pedri from Barcelona

The Reds are looking to take advantage of Pedri’s contract situation at Barcelona and make an offer for the Spaniard, as per Mundo Deportivo.

Although Barcelona want to tie Pedri down to a new deal, talks are yet to progress. With Euro 2020 set to begin in a few days’ time, Barcelona will have to wait to get Pedri to sign on the dotted line.

Liverpool have revived their interest in Barcelona promising youngster Pedri as his contract ends in 2022. Bayern Munich also are trying to get the midfielder but they’ll have to compete against Jürgen Klopp’s side for him. Barca don’t want to sell. [@MundoDeportivo] pic.twitter.com/LsITB5fsrm — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 9, 2021

That would give Liverpool enough time to come up with a contract offer. The Merseyside club are a prospective destination for up-and-coming players at the moment as Jurgen Klopp has brought the best out of some of the youngsters during his time at Anfield.

Pedri played a prominent role for Barcelona last season, making 37 appearances in La Liga despite being just 18.

Brighton set £50million asking price for Ben White

Brighton have set their asking price for Ben White, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool.

The Reds were eyeing a move for White last summer but were put off by Brighton’s high asking price.

Liverpool have already signed Ibrahima Konate, so it remains to be seen if they will target another defender.

Nat Phillips impressed last season, and Ben Davies is another option for Klopp. So it’s unlikely Liverpool will make a move for White, especially considering Brighton’s high asking price.

Liverpool looking to sign Lorenzo Pellegrini this summer

Lorenzo Pellegrini could be a Liverpool player next season as the Reds have reportedly made a bid of £28.5 million to sign him this summer.

Pellegrini’s contract with AS Roma expires in the summer of 2022, so the club might have to sell him if they fail to agree a new deal.

Liverpool have reportedly made a £28.5m bid for Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini to replace Gini Wijnaldum [@CorSport]. pic.twitter.com/ySVZMBoGA7 — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 9, 2021

Liverpool will be without Gini Wijnaldum next season, and are expected to sign a replacement in the coming weeks.

Pellegrini is highly valued by Roma, but a bid of £28.5 million could test their resolve, especially in a COVID-19 pandemic-affected market.

