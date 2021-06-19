Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds linked with a move for Euro 2020 star, Dutch defender set to leave, and more - 18th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several new signings, while looking to offload some of their fringe players this summer.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of 18th June 2021:

Sepp van den Berg set to leave Liverpool on loan

Sepp van den Berg is yet to make a substantial impact at Liverpool and has failed to get into the senior team.

Van den Berg’s appearances have predominantly come for the under-23 Liverpool side and the Reds want him to have some first-team experience once again next season.

The 19-year old played a key role for Preston in the Championship during the second half of last season, and Liverpool are willing to loan him out for another season, as per LancsLive.

The Dutchman made 16 appearances for Preston and might get some regular playing time next season as well. The decision seems like a no-brainer for all parties involved.

Liverpool linked with a move for Serie A star

Domenico Berardi put in some good performances for Sassuolo last season and has shone for Italy at Euro 2020 as well. His impressive displays have made Liverpool take notice.

As per Gazetta dello Sport, Liverpool are yet to make a formal offer, but have put Berardi on their radar.

❗️Liverpool are taking a direct interest in Domenico Berardi. #LFC haven’t made a formal offer, but Sassuolo expect offers to come in shortly. The Serie A side values him at £42M. [@Gazzetta_it - 🇮🇹] pic.twitter.com/HwzNVWYDKb — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 18, 2021

The Reds will have to pay around £41 million for the Italian, who scored 17 goals for Sassuolo in the Italian top-flight last season.

Liverpool are looking to add more firepower this summer, but may have to offload some of their fringe players first as Sassuolo’s asking price is currently too high.

Remi Savage set to depart after rejecting contract offer

The Liverpool under-23 defender’s contract will expire at the end of the month and he has decided to move on.

Savage made 19 appearances for the Liverpool under-23 team last season after being offered his first professional deal in June 2020.

The Liverpool defender is set for #NUFC https://t.co/Uh4uju9zwX — The Chronicle (@ChronicleNUFC) June 18, 2021

The centre-back doesn’t feel he can get into the first team any time soon, and is expected to join Newcastle United for a compensation fee of £250,000.

Savage is a boyhood Liverpool fan, but feels he is likelier to get his big break at Newcastle United.

