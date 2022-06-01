Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds looking to extend midfield ace's contract, Salah to stay at Anfield for next season, and more - June 1, 2022

We are into June and the transfer window is far from being open. Liverpool had a long and gruelling campaign that ended with a domestic cup double.

The Reds will now look to attack the transfer window and sign some players to replace the few who are expected to leave over the summer.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Mohamed Salah, Naby Keita, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 1, 2022.

Salah intends to remain at Liverpool for another season

Liverpool star Salah is keen to remain at Anfield for the 2022-23 season and will reportedly snub interest from other clubs.

As per The Athletic’s James Pearce, Salah will only sign an extension if he is offered a 'significantly improved contract offer' from Liverpool. It remains to be seen if the Reds will break their wage structure for the Egyptian.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

Unless he receives a significantly improved offer he intends to leave on a free transfer in 2023 and would look to stay in the PL.



theathletic.com/3342618/2022/0… A look at potential ins/outs at #LFC this summer, includes some details on Mohamed Salah's contract situation.Unless he receives a significantly improved offer he intends to leave on a free transfer in 2023 and would look to stay in the PL. A look at potential ins/outs at #LFC this summer, includes some details on Mohamed Salah's contract situation.Unless he receives a significantly improved offer he intends to leave on a free transfer in 2023 and would look to stay in the PL. theathletic.com/3342618/2022/0…

However, should the two parties fail to agree a new deal, Salah's intention is to spend the final year of his contract at Anfield. He also intends to stay in England after his spell with Liverpool is over.

Liverpool want Keita to stay, might offload Oxlade-Chamberlain

The midfield certainly needs a bit of rejig as there are some ageing legs. While Naby Keita is still at the peak years of his career, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has fallen down the pecking order.

The Athletic claim Liverpool are looking to offload Oxlade-Chamberlain and want Keita to extend his stay at the club.

Keita hasn't always set the stage on fire, but this past season was by far his most productive as he was largely injury-free. He started 14 times for the club, the second most since his debut season in 2018.

The Guinean has been at Liverpool for a few seasons now and has acclimatized well to the setup under Klopp. His current contract with the Reds expires in 2023.

FA Community Shield date fixed

The Reds lifted the FA Cup and will hence face off against Premier League winners Manchester City in the seasonal curtain raiser FA Community Shield.

Liverpool FC @LFC We’ll face Manchester City on Saturday 30 July for the 2022 FA Community Shield We’ll face Manchester City on Saturday 30 July for the 2022 FA Community Shield 🔴🔵

While some have called it a glorified friendly, winning the Shield does give the team a bit of bragging rights and momentum ahead of the season.

Klopp's side will face off against Manchester City on July 30, and will hope to overcome the Sky Blues unlike in 2019 when they were beaten 5-4 via penalties.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far