Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds make contact to sign German midfielder, decision on goalkeeper made, and more - 11th June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several midfielders in the last two days now that the transfer window is open.

Here, we take a look at all the latest transfer news and rumors featuring Liverpool from 11 June 2021:

Liverpool make contact with Borussia Monchengladbach to sign Florian Neuhaus

The Reds are expected to sign a midfielder to replace Georginio Wijnaldum, who has left for Paris Saint-Germain as a free agent.

The Reds have been linked with a move for Florian Neuhaus in recent weeks. As per This is Anfield, Liverpool have made contact to sign the German midfielder.

Neuhaus' €40 million release clause has expired, but he could still cost around that much this summer.

The 24-year-old, who is set to represent his country at Euro 2020, has a contract with Gladbach that runs until 2024.

Custodian will not be moved out on loan this summer

Caoimhín Kelleher has been linked with a loan move this summer, but reports claim that the Republic of Ireland custodian could remain at Anfield.

Liverpool are yet to secure Adrian’s future, which puts them in a precarious position this summer. Alisson Becker has picked up a few injuries during his spell at the club, so the Reds do not want to take a risk this summer.

Kelleher made five appearances for Liverpool last season as he was handed some playing time ahead of Adrian. The 22-year-old put in some good displays and could be rewarded with more playing time in the cup competitions next season.

Saul on Liverpool’s radar

Saul Niguez could leave Atletico Madrid this summer. The Spanish champions might offload some of their players to reduce the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the central midfielder, but he is also on Liverpool’s radar.

Saul, who is at the peak of his powers, would be the ideal replacement for Wijnaldum owing to his style of play.

A fee close to €45 million could be enough to sign the Spaniard from Atletico Madrid this summer.

