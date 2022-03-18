Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds could make a move for Brazilian attacker in the summer, forward set for AC Milan move, and more - March 17, 2022

Liverpool picked up an important 2-0 Premier League win against Arsenal on Wednesday to keep the pressure on league leaders Manchester City. The win helped the Reds close the gap on the Cityzens to just a point after 29 matches.

Jurgen Klopp's men are chasing an unprecedented quadruple going into the final stretch of the season. They will next face Nottingham Forest in the quarter-finals of the FA Cup on Sunday (March 20).

Today's roundup features transfer talks on Divock Origi, Raphina, and more. Without further ado, let’s look at some of the key stories surrounding the Reds as of March 17, 2022.

AC Milan closing in on Divock Origi

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, AC Milan are already reading a contract to sign Divock Origi after making initial contact with the Liverpool striker.

Origi will become a free agent in July this year as the Belgian will not extend his contract with the Reds.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… AC Milan 'working' to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool as Erling Haaland 'expected' to join Man City AC Milan 'working' to sign Divock Origi from Liverpool as Erling Haaland 'expected' to join Man Cityliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

The Belgian has struggled for regular playing time this season despite scoring some crucial goals off the bench. He has managed just 14 appearances across all competitions for the Reds so far this season. He has scored five goals and made three assist in those appearances.

Milan are expected to offer him a long-term contract worth around €4 million-a-year as per Calciomercato.com (h/t Sempremilan).

Liverpool exploring the possibility of signing Raphinha

Leeds United are in a precarious position in the Premier League, and may have to sell Raphinha for just £25 million should they get relegated. They currently sit in 16th position, just four points above the relegation zone.

As per Romano, Liverpool are exploring the possibility of signing Raphinha should Leeds go down.

Romano explained:

“In case Leeds are relegated to the Championship, there will be some really interesting clauses for Raphinha. It’s around £25m, so it could be a big opportunity on the market. Liverpool are exploring this possibility.”

Mohamed Salah is yet to agree a new contract with Liverpool, and should he leave in the summer, the Reds could move in for Raphinha.

Ian Wright praises Firmino and expects the Reds to win the title

Former Arsenal star Ian Wright believes Roberto Firmino changed the game after coming on against Arsenal and that he is an elite striker.

Liverpool FC News @LivEchoLFC



liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football… 'Elite' - Ian Wright makes Roberto Firmino admission and Liverpool title claim 'Elite' - Ian Wright makes Roberto Firmino admission and Liverpool title claimliverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football…

Wright said after the game:

"Firmino’s movement in such a small area to operate is why he’s elite. Small margins and more depth.”

Firmino scored the second goal for the Merseyside outfit and was impressive with his pressing after replacing Diogo Jota.

The goal against Arsenal was Firmino's fifth of the Premier League season and ninth against Arsenal.

Edited by Aditya Singh