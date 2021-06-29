Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds make player plus cash offer for Portuguese ace, Kingsley Coman to cost €100million, and more - 29 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to fortify their squad ahead of the new season.

Here, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 29, 2021.

Liverpool interested in signing Otavio from Porto

Portuguese outlet A Bola have claimed that Liverpool’s interest in attacking midfielder Otavio is genuine, and the Reds have made an approach to sign him.

Liverpool have made an offer of £19 million plus Marko Grujic for Otavio, and hope that Porto’s interest in the Serbian will help get the deal across the line.

Grujic spent last season on loan at Porto, and impressed with his performances in central midfield. Porto are keen on signing him, but it remains to be seen if they will accept Liverpool’s proposal for Otavio.

Otavio’s current contract with Porto runs until 2025, and he put in some consistent displays last season, finishing with three goals and eight assists in Liga NOS.

Lazio’s interest in Shaqiri is serious

Lazio are interested in signing Xherdan Shaqiri this summer, with the Reds looking to offload the Switzerland international.

Borussia Dortmund attacker Julian Brandt is also on Lazio's radar, but he could be too expensive at around €30 million. Shaqiri is being seen as a viable alternative.

Shaqiri's performances at Euro 2020 have increased his valuation, and the Reds will not sell unless they receive a good offer.

Jurgen Klopp’s side want to add freshness to their attack, and that will depend on how much money they raise through player sales this summer.

Bayern Munich put a ridiculous price tag on Kinsley Coman

It was initially thought that a fee around €50 million would be enough to sign Kingsley Coman, but recent reports indicate Bayern Munich's asking price is considerably higher.

Coman is currently pushing for a much-improved contract to extend his stay at Bayern, but the Bavarian side are not expected to give in to his demands.

❗Bayern Munich are demanding €100m for Kinglsey Coman [Sky Germany] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 29, 2021

As per Sky Sports reporter Max Bielefeld, Bayern will only sell Coman for a fee of €100 million.

Coman made 39 appearances in all competitions last season, scoring eight goals and providing 15 assists.

