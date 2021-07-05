Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds midfielder hints he will move on this summer, Borussia Dortmund to make a swoop for Malen, and more - 5 July 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to add some freshness to their squad ahead of the new season. On that note, we take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of July 5, 2021.

Marko Grujic hints he will leave this summer

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic has been linked with a move to Porto and the Serbian has admitted that he is still unsure where his future lies. Grujic did, however, reveal that he would be joining Liverpool for pre-season training to be in optimum physical condition ahead of the 2021-22 season.

"I will soon join Liverpool’s preparations, to do that basic part, so we’ll see the next step. We’ll see which club I’m going to play for, I don’t know at the moment, but as for Porto, I think I’ve done well in the last three seasons. Of course, it can always be better," said Grujic.

Marko Grujic: "I will soon join #LFC’s preparations, to do that basic part, so we’ll see the next step. We’ll see which club I’m going to play for, I don’t know at the moment, but as for Porto, I think I’ve done well in the last three seasons. Of course, it can always be better!" pic.twitter.com/uFArLaL3hu — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 5, 2021

The midfielder spent last season on loan at Porto and was a key part of the team as he made 39 appearances across all competitions.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Borussia Dortmund set to splurge the Sancho money on Liverpool target

Borussia Dortmund have finally decided to sell Jadon Sancho to Manchester United. The German giants are now expected to move quickly to sign Donyell Malen.

Malen has been linked with a move to Liverpool as well, but Dortmund will be able to cough up more having agreed to sell Sancho. It remains to be seen if Liverpool will attempt to compete with Borussia Dortmund in the coming days.

The Reds want to offload several fringe players, and signing Malen could depend on how fast they can accomplish this.

Liverpool pursuing Renato Sanches along with Arsenal

Arsenal and Liverpool are set to battle it out to sign Renato Sanches this summer. Lille are in a difficult financial situation, and despite lifting the Ligue 1 title and securing Champions League football, the French side could sell Sanches in the current window.

❗️🇫🇷 Renato Sanches is currently enjoying his holidays but he will probably not be at Lille next season & 2 premier League clubs Arsenal & Liverpool have shown desire to sign him for next season. In Serie A, Juventus are interested. [@LaVoixDesSports via: @arsenalbarclays] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) July 5, 2021

Sanches is ready to move to a bigger European club after a failed spell at Bayern Munich. The Portuguese midfielder has made good progress at Lille and his consistent performances in the Ligue 1 last season, coupled with an impressive showing at Euro 2020 for Portugal, have not gone unnoticed.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar