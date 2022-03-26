Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds have Rangers striker on their radar, club not expected to go after England midfield star, and more - March 25, 2022

Premier League hopefuls Liverpool have a crucial April coming up. The Reds are still active in three competitions and can finish the season with a quadruple.

The Merseyside outfit will hope their players return from the international break without any knocks or injuries.

Today’s roundup features transfer stories on Senegalese attacker Ismaila Sarr, Declan Rice, and more. Without further ado, let’s have a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of March 25, 2022.

Liverpool linked with Rangers forward

Rangers Under-17 striker Rory Wilson is reportedly attracting interest from several top clubs in the Premier League.

According to Daily Star, the 16-year-old’s impressive displays for the B team in the UEFA Youth League haven’t gone unnoticed. The trio of Liverpool, Manchester United and Manchester City are keeping tabs on the youngster.

LFC Transfer Room



The Rangers forward has 40 goals at youth level this season and the Scottish club would only receive around 300k in compensation.





The Rangers’ academy has taken giant strides in recent years as the likes of Rhys Williams, Kaide Gordon, Tyler Morton and Owen Beck have all been handed their debuts.

Wilson is expected to reject his first professional contract at the club with interest from elsewhere.

Reds no longer interested in signing West Ham's Declan Rice

Declan Rice has been heavily linked with a move to Anfield, but reports indicate that the Reds are not expected to make an approach for him.

According to Football Insider, West Ham United’s asking price has put Rice out of the Merseyside giants' reach, even though Jurgen Klopp is an admirer of the player.

The Daily Mail claims West Ham have put a price tag of £150 million on the midfielder.

Declan Rice's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:



91% pass accuracy

75% total duels won

21 attempted forward passes

18 successful forward passes

10 ball recoveries

6 attempted tackles

5 successful tackles

1 interception

1 switch





Liverpool’s arch-rivals Manchester United are also keen on the midfielder, but it remains to be seen if any club will match the Hammers’ asking price.

Watford’s asking price for Ismaila Sarr revealed

Liverpool target Ismaila Sarr will reportedly cost the club around €50 million. As per Telelombardia (via Milan News), AC Milan are also interested in signing the Watford winger but might struggle to match the club’s asking price.

It remains to be seen if the Reds will shell out that fee for the Senegalese attacker, who could leave this summer. His agent recently told Afrique Sports (via GOAL):

"He’s been in good form, but the injury has stopped him in his tracks. He’s going to come back soon and try to finish the season like a cannonball. It’s clear there are chances he leaves this year from Watford."

Sarr has scored five goals and provided one assist in 16 Premier League appearances for Watford so far this season.

