Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds re-sign former midfielder in a new role, Bayern director confirms a deal for Mane, and more - June 17, 2022

The transfer window is alive and kicking as Liverpool have already made one big headline-grabbing signing in the form of Darwin Nunez.

The Reds, however, could see one or more star players leave this summer. Sadio Mane is one player who is expected to depart soon.

Today’s roundup features some transfer news on Mane and some updates from the academy. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp’s side as of June 17, 2022.

Bayern Munich reach an agreement with Liverpool to sign Sadio Mane

As per Paul Joyce, Liverpool are set to sell Mane to Bayern Munich after they agreed a deal that could rise up to €41 million.

The Reds will receive a fee of €32 million up front and a further €9 million in add-ons. This will depend on appearances and how well Bayern Munich perform next season.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Bayern director Hasan Salihamidžić confirmed in a meeting in England that Mane will be moving to Allianz Arena this summer.

The former Bayern player reportedly told Sky Sports reporter Torben Hoffmann:

“Yes, Sadio is coming to Bayern.”

Reds announce pre-season fixtures

Liverpool have announced that they will face RB Leipzig and RC Strasbourg in two pre-season friendly games in July.

The Reds will take on Leipzig in Germany on July 21 and then face Strasbourg 1 days later on July 31 at Anfield.

Klopp’s side will also take on Manchester City in the FA Community Shield on July 30, a game considered as the season’s curtain raiser.

Jay Spearing back as academy coach

Jay Spearing is a name many Liverpool fans will remember as the diminutive midfielder played 30 games for the club between 2008 and 2013.

The Merseyside outfit have re-signed Spearing as a coach, and he could also play in a few games for the Under-21 side.

The club's academy manager Alex Inglethorpe said on the club's official site:

"It's fantastic to welcome Jay back to the Academy and he will work with the U18s as a full-time coach. Jay will work with Bridgey and Tim and he will be actively involved on the training field with our young players. He will also be eligible to play for the U21s to provide experience for the young players when we need him.”

The Reds will hope that their former player will help the academy players develop and eventually fight for first-team spots.

