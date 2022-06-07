Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds set to lose out to Real Madrid in the race for French midfielder, full-back to be sold for £15million, and more - June 7, 2022

Liverpool won two trophies this past season, but will have another key summer ahead as they look to keep their best players and sign new ones.

We could see some of the fringe players leave over the summer, so the Reds will have the opportunity to sign some new players.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Aurelien Tchouameni, Neco Williams, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 7, 2022.

Liverpool to miss out on Tchouameni

As per Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool are set to miss out on Aurelien Tchouameni. The Frenchman is close to joining Real Madrid, who will play €80million plus add-ons that could raise the total fee to €100million.

The Reds have been linked with several midfielders, but Tchouameni was high on their wishlist.

However, both Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are now expected to miss out on the midfielder. Tchouameni will sign a contract until 2027 with Los Blancos as per Romano.

Liverpool will let Williams leave for £15million

Liverpool are reportedly willing to sell full-back Neco Williams for a fee of £15million as per Liverpool Echo.

The 21-year-old was loaned out to Fulham in January this year and played an important role for the Cottagers as they secured promotion back to the English top-flight.

Williams has progressed well over the last five months and helped his nation Wales reach the World Cup by beating Ukraine a couple of days ago.

Liverpool currently have Trent Alexander-Arnold as the first-choice right-back followed by Joe Gomez, who can deputize at right-back if needed.

Although Williams did well during his loan spell, it’s hard to see him getting any minutes over Alexander-Arnold. Liverpool don’t want to be short of options in that position, however, and have been linked with £4million move for Calvin Ramsay.

If he signs, Ramsay will most likely join the development team as he is still only 18.

Journalist says Diaz will not be Mane’s replacement

Liverpool signed Luis Diaz in January, and the Colombian has predominantly been used on the left flank. However, Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Diaz will not be a direct replacement for exit-bound Sadio Mane.

Romano said on the Here We Go podcast (via Anfield Central):

“Luis Diaz is doing fantastic but he is not linked to Sadio Mane’s future,” the Italian spoke on his “If Sadio Mane leaves the club this summer, Liverpool are preparing proposals to sign a new striker this summer.”

Mane has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, so it’s likely that he will be replaced should he leave.

The Senegalese was used on the left and in a more central role by Klopp, so it’s likely they will sign someone who is versatile and can play on both wings.

