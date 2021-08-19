Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds set to offer attacking star new lucrative contract, forward attracting interest from Premier League trio, and more - 19 August 2021

Liverpool have had a quiet transfer window so far, signing just one player in the summer. The club plan to clear a few players from their squad to make room for new arrivals.

On that note, let's take a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumors as of August 19, 2021.

Divock Origi could leave this summer

Crystal Palace, Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United have been linked with moves for Liverpool striker Divock Origi.

The Belgian is currently a back-up option to the front three, but with Diogo Jota and Harvey Elliott also available at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, Origi’s time at Anfield could be coming to an end.

Liverpool want to sell Origi for around £20 million this summer. His current contract runs until 2024.

Origi failed to get into Liverpool's starting lineup last season even though the duo of Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino struggled for form. The 26-year-old made just nine appearances in the Premier League last season, starting just twice.

Liverpool target joins Villarreal

Arnaut Danjuma was on Liverpool’s transfer radar this summer, but the Dutchman has joined Spanish side Villarreal.

Danjuma has signed a long-term contract with Villarreal after the club agreed a €20 million fee with Bournemouth.

Danjuma’s impressive displays for Bournemouth in the Championship last season attracted interest from Liverpool. He made 33 appearances in the second tier of English football, scoring 15 goals.

The Dutchman would have been a decent backup option for Sadio Mane, but the Reds will now have to look elsewhere.

Mohamed Salah to be offered a lucrative new contract

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah is set to be offered the most lucrative contract in the club’s history as per The Athletic.

The Egyptian international’s current contract with the club runs until 2023, and the Reds have prioritized offering him a new deal in the last few weeks.

After tying down the likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, and Alisson Becker to new contracts, securing Salah’s future will be a massive boost for Liverpool.

