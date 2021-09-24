Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds star on Real Madrid's transfer radar, midfielder could snub new contract offer, and more - 23 September 2021

After a resounding 3-0 EFL Cup win against Norwich City, Liverpool will look to continue their impressive form in the Premier League when they face Brentford on Saturday.

The Reds have some key fixtures on the horizon. They will travel to Porto for Matchday 2 of the Champions League next week after their clash against Brentford.

On that note, here's a look at the latest Liverpool news and rumours as of September 23, 2021.

Real Madrid identify Liverpool star as a potential signing in 2022

According to Defensa Central, Real Madrid are on the lookout for a new right-back and have put Trent Alexander-Arnold on their transfer radar.

The Liverpool full-back is on a list that also includes Chelsea ace Reece James and Nice full-back Youcef Atal.

Alexander-Arnold recently signed a long-term contract that will keep him at Anfield until 2025, so it remains to be seen just how far Real Madrid will go to sign him.

It's unlikely that the Reds will entertain even an outstanding bid for the full-back, who is the club's creator-in-chief and a future captain.

Jürgen Klopp attracting interest from Barcelona

Barcelona are in turmoil at the moment, and Ronald Koeman's future is certainly not secure. The Dutchman does not have a long-term contract with the club and might struggle to stay on until the end of the season.

Results have not been good for the Blaugrana, who are now considering Jürgen Klopp as an alternative should they decide to sack Koeman, as per El Nacional.

Eric ten Haag and Xavi are also being considered, but it remains to be seen if they will all be keen, considering the mess Barcelona are in right now.

Klopp has a contract with Liverpool that runs until 2024, so it's unlikely the German will leave any time soon. He is expected to take a break after his spell with the Reds comes to an end.

Naby Keita's could snub Liverpool's contract offer

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has managed to stay fit so far this season

Naby Keita's current contract with Liverpool runs until 2023, but the Guinean midfielder could reject a new contract offer from the Reds.

Christian Falk has claimed that Keita will snub Liverpool's contract offer unless he is offered a more prominent first-team role.

To play more regularly, however, Keta will have to remain injury-free and show more consistency. The midfielder has managed to stay fit so far, which bodes well for him and the club this season.

