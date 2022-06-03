Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds target wants to leave Villarreal, club set to complete a £4million deal for full-back, and more - June 3, 2022

Liverpool may have won two trophies this past season, but will have an important summer ahead as they look to further strengthen their squad.

We could see several squad players leave over the summer, so the Reds will have the chance to sign a few fresh faces.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Arnaut Danjuma, Calvin Ramsay, and more. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of June 3, 2022.

Arnaut Danjuma wants to leave Villarreal

Liverpool target Danjuma is inclined to a move away from Villareal as per El Periódico Mediterráneo (via Sport Witness).

The Reds are looking to replace Sadio Mane, who has been linked with a move to Bayern Munich (via Fabrizio Romano). The Senegalese is looking for a fresh challenge and could end his six-year spell at the club.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić is said to have convinced Mané with the argument that he would become the new top star in Munich.



Other interested clubs, especially Paris Saint-Germain - could not guarantee him that



Source: @Kerry_Hau 🗞 Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić is said to have convinced Mané with the argument that he would become the new top star in Munich.Other interested clubs, especially Paris Saint-Germain - could not guarantee him thatSource: @Kerry_Hau 🗞 ℹ️ Bayern Munich Sporting Director Hasan Salihamidžić is said to have convinced Mané with the argument that he would become the new top star in Munich. Other interested clubs, especially Paris Saint-Germain - could not guarantee him that Source: @Kerry_Hau 🗞 https://t.co/4doQ3ZlfC6

Danjuma was a key player for Villarreal this past season as they shocked Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the semi-finals of the Champions League.

He finished the season with 16 goals in 34 appearances across all competitions for Villarreal. He is fairly versatile and can play in a central role and on the left as well.

Liverpool on the verge of completing a move for Calvin Ramsay

Ramsay had a breakthrough season at Aberdeen last time out and the 18-year-old has since attracted interest from Liverpool.

As per The Athletic (via Si.com), Ramsay will reportedly cost the club a fee of £4 million. It remains to be seen if the full-back will be loaned out immediately or be given a few opportunities to play for the senior team.

The teenager was one of the most impressive young players in the Scottish Premiership last season. He made 22 appearances, scoring one goal and making five assists.

With Neco Williams’ future still unclear, Ramsay could become the back-up option for Trent Alexander-Arnold should Liverpool decide not to loan him out next season.

Divock Origi closing in on AC Milan move

Divock Origi’s move to AC Milan could be completed in a matter of days as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Milan have also had fresh talks with Mendes for Renato Sanches, top of the list for the midfield since January. AC Milan have prepared all contracts for Divock Origi, just waiting for the Belgian striker in Milano in the next days to undergo medical tests and sign.

Romano Tweeted:

“AC Milan have prepared all contracts for Divock Origi, just waiting for the Belgian striker in Milano in the next days to undergo medical tests and sign.”

Origi’s contract with the Reds will come to an end in July. The Belgian was a bit-part player at Anfield, but is expected to be an integral player for the Rossoneri.

He scored 41 goals and made 18 assists in 175 matches for Liverpool in all competitions.

