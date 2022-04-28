Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds target will be allowed to leave this summer for €40 million, Reims president says club have had inquiries for striker, and more - April 27, 2022

Liverpool picked up a deserved 2-0 win over Villarreal in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final tie on Wednesday (April 27). The Reds will next turn their attention to the Premier League.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have a tricky game away to the in-form Newcastle United this Saturday, April 30. They will hope to win the contest and temporarily overtake Manchester City to the top of the league standings.

Today's roundup features some transfer talk on David Carmo and some tidbits from Jurgen Klopp. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring the Reds as of April 27, 2022.

Liverpool interested in signing David Carmo

Liverpool have reportedly reignited their interest in Braga defender David Carmo, a player they tried to sign in 2021.

As per O Jogo (via Sport Witness), it is very likely that the Portuguese outfit will sell the defender this summer, but want to make as much as possible from his sale. Braga have been approached by several English sides, but club chief Antonio Salvador will only let Carmo leave if his release clause of €40 million is met.

Liverpool do not have a shortage of defenders at the back as the trio of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Ibrahima Konate have all been in fine form this season. Joe Gomez has also provided backup for the centre-back as well as the right-back positions with his versatility.

Carmo has made just nine appearances in the league so far this season for Braga as he has been affected by injuries.

Klopp says tie against Villarreal is far from over

Liverpool dominated Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, but Klopp reiterated that the Reds still have a lot of work to do to make the final.

Unai Emery's side knocked out Juventus and Bayern Munich on their way to the semi-finals and put in a scintillating display at home against the Bavarian giants. The Reds need to be wary of such a response next week when they travel to Spain for the return leg of this semifinal clash.

When asked how much work is left for the Reds despite a 2-0 win at Anfield on Wednesday, Klopp said:

“The full work. Nothing happened yet, that’s how it is. For me, it’s the best example, you play a game and it’s 2-0 at half-time [then] you have to be completely on alert.”

He added:

“You have to be 100 per cent in the right mood, you have to play the second half like you played the first half. There is nothing to defend [and] if you do that you [lose] immediately all the advantages you might have had before.”

Hugo Ekitike likely to leave in the summer

Stade Reims president Jean-Pierre Caillot has revealed that striker Hugo Ekitike is likely to leave the club in the summer to continue his development.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓:



Source: 𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool are amongst a host of Premier League clubs tracking Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. The 19-year-old has impressed in his first full season in the Reims first-team, scoring nine times in 21 appearances in Ligue 1.Source: @goal 🇫🇷❗️𝐑𝐄𝐏𝐎𝐑𝐓: #Liverpool are amongst a host of Premier League clubs tracking Reims striker Hugo Ekitike. The 19-year-old has impressed in his first full season in the Reims first-team, scoring nine times in 21 appearances in Ligue 1.Source: @goal 🗞 https://t.co/wIvD8JAzhV

The forward has been scouted by Liverpool, among other clubs from England. Ekitike decided to stay put in France despite contact from Newcastle United in January this year.

Caillot told Europe1:

“In Hugo’s case, he would waste time staying with us. We refused an offer of €35million [£29million] this winter, which is a lot of money for a club like ours.”

He went on to add:

“That money will be used to grow and improve the club. Hugo will be allowed to go, and he’s probably going to leave. There wasn’t a big club that didn’t inquire for him.”

It remains to be seen if Liverpool will make a move for him this summer. Divock Origi is set to leave Anfield at the end of the season and the club will need a replacement for the forward.

Ekitike has made 21 appearances for Reims in Ligue 1 this term, scoring nine goals.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra