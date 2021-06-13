Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will have to break the bank to sign midfielder, defender linked with a loan move, and more - 13th June 2021

Liverpool continue to be linked with several fresh faces with the transfer window in England now open.

On that note, let’s take a look at the latest transfer news and rumors featuring Liverpool on 13 June 2021.

Liverpool will have to break the bank to sign Youri Tielemans

The Reds have been linked with a swoop for Youri Tielemans, but the Belgian midfielder will cost a lot of money as per journalist Paul Gorst.

Liverpool failed to tie down Georginio Wijnaldum to a new contract, and the Dutchman joined PSG on a free transfer.

Although Liverpool have good depth in the midfield area, it wouldn’t be a surprise if they sign a replacement for Wijnaldum owing to their recent injury crisis.

Liverpool Echo's Paul Gorst has revealed that Liverpool are interested in Tielemans, but it could take a massive bid to test Leicester City’s resolve.

“I certainly think he is a player Liverpool like, he has quality and at 24 is at the ideal age. A real issue would be Leicester are under no pressure to sell, so price would be massive. That said, I’ve not been made aware of any genuine, active interest at this stage. I believe a Wijnaldum replacement is needed though,” Gorst said.

Manchester United join the race to sign Liverpool target

Ryan Gravenberch is on Liverpool’s radar following his impressive performances for Ajax last summer.

The Reds see Gravenberch as a long-term acquisition, but are expected to face competition from Manchester United for the Dutchman’s signature.

As per Anfield Central, Manchester United could scupper Liverpool’s potential move by offering Gravenberch a better deal.

Liverpool are pursuing Ajax midfielder Ryan Gravenberch, and will be watching him against AS Roma. Ajax value him at €35M (£30M). [@Gazzetta_it] — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) April 7, 2021

Gravenberch will reportedly cost around £29.7million. Manchester United are in the market for a central midfielder and could fork out the money to sign the 19-year-old this summer.

Kostas Tsimikas linked with Liverpool exit

The Greece international arrived only last summer, but faced an injury-ravaged first full season at the club.

Jürgen Klopp was unable to integrate him into the playing XI last season, and recent reports claim the 25-year-old could leave Anfield on a loan deal.

Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Kostas Tsimikas ✍️https://t.co/SECjwqcljG — Anfield Watch (@AnfieldWatch) June 10, 2021

Reports in Turkey claim that Fenerbahce are interested in signing Tsimikas this summer. The Greece international will want more playing time next season, but might struggle to get a look in if Andy Robertson keeps up his consistency.

