Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will not let Mane leave without a replacement in sight, club still in the race to sign Monaco midfielder, and more - May 30, 2022

With the season done and dusted, Liverpool have a few weeks off before the players gather around again for pre-season.

The Reds will look to strengthen their squad ahead of next season, and we have several updates for you.

Today's roundup features some transfer news on Sadio Mane and some tidbits from Fabrizio Romano. Without further ado, let's take a look at the latest stories featuring Jurgen Klopp's side as of May 30, 2022.

Liverpool will not sell Mane with a replacement in sight

Sadio Mane has been linked heavily with a move to Bayern Munich, but he will not be sold by Liverpool until the Reds have a replacement lined up.

The Senegalese international reportedly wants to leave the club after a successful six-year spell, but is yet to decide where he will next play his football.

The Merseyside outfit value Mane at £42.5 million as per James Pearce. With Divock Origi expected to leave as a free agent too, it’s likely that the Reds will sign another attacking player should they sell Mane.

James Pearce @JamesPearceLFC

If Mane is granted his move



theathletic.com/3339448/2022/0… Sadio Mane waved goodbye on yesterday’s open-top bus parade - but it will take a lot more than €30m for Bayern to get their man.If Mane is granted his move #LFC will have some big boots to fill. He’s not a fading force, he’s a resurgent one. Sadio Mane waved goodbye on yesterday’s open-top bus parade - but it will take a lot more than €30m for Bayern to get their man. If Mane is granted his move #LFC will have some big boots to fill. He’s not a fading force, he’s a resurgent one. theathletic.com/3339448/2022/0…

The 30-year-old was a key cog in the Liverpool team this past season after critics slated him last summer for an underwhelming 2020-21 campaign.

He scored 26 times across all competitions and helped the Reds to a cup double this past season.

Salah named PFA Fans' Player of the Year for 2021-22

Mohamed Salah may have suffered the heartbreak of losing as many as two finals (AFCON and the Champions League), but he hasn’t had personal success hard to come by.

Salah won the Premier League Golden Boot award along with Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min and was also awarded the Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award in April.

The Egyptian has also won the PFA Fans' Player of the Year Award for 2021-22, which makes it a pretty successful individual season for the attacker.

Although the African star could have won several more team accolades, he will perhaps be happy with the awards he eventually picked up.

Liverpool still in the mix to sign Tchouameni

Liverpool may have lost to Real Madrid in the Champions League final, but they could yet overcome the Spaniards in the race to sign Aurelien Tchouameni.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #transfers



Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are still on it - Real are in now in direct talks with Monaco. Key week ahead for Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. Real Madrid had new contacts with club and player side during the weekend, before and after the Champions League final.Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are still on it - Real are in now in direct talks with Monaco. Key week ahead for Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. Real Madrid had new contacts with club and player side during the weekend, before and after the Champions League final. ⚪️⭐️ #transfers Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are still on it - Real are in now in direct talks with Monaco.

As per Fabrizio Romano, Real Madrid have already made contact with the player's representatives, but Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) remain in the mix.

Romano Tweeted:

"Key week ahead for Aurelién Tchouaméni deal. Real Madrid had new contacts with club and player side during the weekend, before and after the Champions League final. Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain are still on it - Real are in now in direct talks with Monaco."

