Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Reds will have to pay a club-record fee for Frenchman, move for defender ruled out, and more - 23 June 2021

Liverpool have been linked with several new signings as they look to reinforce their squad ahead of the new season.

Let’s take a look at the latest Liverpool transfer news and rumors as of June 24, 2021.

Liverpool will not sign Ozan Kabak despite Schalke’s reduced asking price

The Athletic’s Liverpool correspondent James Pearce has hinted that the Reds will not return to sign Ozan Kabak this summer. Kabak impressed on loan at Liverpool last season, but the Reds didn’t use the option of signing him on a permanent deal.

Schalke wanted around £19 million to sell him permanently. However, they have now reduced their asking price to £12 million following their relegation to the second division of German football.

Pearce was asked on Twitter if Liverpool will return for the Turkish international, and he responded with a tweet that said, “No. That ship has sailed.”

The Reds signed Ibrahima Konate last month, and his presence will add more depth to the team's defense next season.

PSG will sell Kylian Mbappe for a mammoth £155 million

Liverpool have been linked with a move to sign Kylian Mbappe, but the Frenchman will not come cheap. Mbappe is refusing to sign a new deal at PSG, as he wants a new challenge after winning everything on offer, domestically, with the Parisians.

While Liverpool remain interested in the player despite his high wages, the Frenchman is also on Real Madrid's radar.

As per RMC Sport, Mbappe has handed in a transfer request, but will only be sold for a price of £155 million despite his contract situation. Mbappe is already in the final year of his contract, but it remains to be seen if any team will be able to afford him this summer.

Liverpool leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans

Despite interest from Serie A giants Juventus, Liverpool are leading the race to sign Youri Tielemans this summer. The Belgian has been linked with a move to Liverpool as they hope to replace Gini Wijnaldum following his departure to PSG on a free transfer.

🇧🇪 | REPORTS: Liverpool Lead The Race For Youri Tielemans



The Reds hold a key advantage over Juventus in the race for the Belgian 👀 #LFC



✍ @MattThielenhttps://t.co/nnrVfcwueb — LFC Transfer Room (@LFCTransferRoom) June 23, 2021

Corriere dello Sport claim that Liverpool will face competition from Juventus for the Leicester City star, but have a financial advantage over the Bianconeri.

