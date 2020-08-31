Liverpool Transfer News Roundup: Spanish giants to wait on Reds midfielder deal, young winger garners Premier League interest, and more - 31st August 2020

In today's Liverpool transfer news roundup, we have the latest with a Reds midfielder the subject of firm interest from Barcelona, a young winger could be on his way to a Premier League rival, and more.

Barcelona waiting for "free hand" to sign Liverpool's Georginio Wijnaldum

La Liga giants Barcelona are reportedly waiting for Liverpool to close the signing of Thiago Alcantara, so that they can have a "free hand" at signing the Dutch midfielder Gini Wijnaldum from the Reds, according to SPORT, via SportWitness.

SPORT also said that the Liverpool man has now become a "non-negotiable" signing for Koeman this summer.

Apart from that, Mundo Deportivo also are said to have contacted Wijnaldum's agent Humphrey Nijman.

Nijman is said to have insisted that he would not discuss transfers, but he didn’t rule out the "existence of contacts and negotiations", most likely with Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo also stated that all parties involved in the Wijnaldum deal are working with the "utmost discretion without ruling out that there may be a definitive advance in the coming days."

The status of Liverpool's pursuit of Thiago Alcantara still remains the same, with the Reds reportedly still playing the waiting game, hoping the European champions Bayern Munich reduce their asking price from the current €30m.

Advertisement

Jurgen Klopp prefers Rhian Brewster move to Sheffield United

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is said to prefer young striker Rhian Brewster moving to Sheffield United on loan for the upcoming Premier League season.

According to the Sheffield Star, Klopp is said to believe that Sheffield Untied would be a better destination for Brewster’s development, than the likes of Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur, who are also keen to acquire the young striker.

Klopp is said to be impressed with how Sheffield United adapted to life in the Premier League in the first season after promotion, with Chris Wilder's Blades finishing 9th. The German is also said to be a huge fan of Wilder's record of grooming the potential of young players.

Brewster's penalty miss in the shootout cost Liverpool the FA Community Shield against Arsenal on Saturday, but Klopp insisted that he wouldn't let that affect the youngster's thinking too much.

Liverpool name their price for Harry Wilson

Liverpool are looking to only sell their Welsh winger Harry Wilson for a fee in the region of £20m. Last week, it was confirmed that the Reds were not keen on loaning Wilson out again, after two consecutive loan spells at Derby County and Bournemouth.

But now, the Derby Telegraph have reported that the Reds have named the price that any potential suitors would have to pay to acquire the Welshman.

This summer, Wilson has been linked with a number of Premier League clubs including Leeds United, Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The Northern Echo also report that Newcastle United held intensive talks to sign Wilson, but with financial restrictions imposed on themselves, doing a deal proved to be impossible.