Liverpool transfer target wants to work with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool target Ryan Gravenberch reportedly wants to work with Erik ten Hag at Manchester United. The midfielder played under the Dutch manager at Ajax before the duo left the Eredivisie side last summer.

As per a report in Foot Mercato, Gravenberch prefers a move to Manchester United over Liverpool. The Bayern Munich star is keen on reuniting with Ten Hag and is ready to push for a move.

Netherlands great Marco van Basten has warned Gravenberch against a move to Liverpool as he thinks the step is too big for him. He wants the 20-year-old to fight for his place at the Bundesliga side and told Ziggo Sport:

"Liverpool is much too big for him. These young guys go to the big clubs way too quickly. They think they are quite something, but when you get to those kinds of club they all say when you enter the dressing room: 'let's see it'. You have to really push yourself. Your fellow team-mates see you as a competitor. If you are good, you will succeed. But you need to have good people around you. A lot of Dutch players underestimate it."

Liverpool have reportedly been in talks with Bayern Munich about Gravenberch for the last few months and former Reds defender Jose Enrique claimed that it was almost a done deal. However, interest from Manchester United seems to have turned the Dutchman's head and he is now considering an Old Trafford move.

Manchester United target backed to do well at Liverpool

While Marco van Basten believes a move to Liverpool is not ideal for Gravenberch, former England goalkeeper Paul Robinson claims it is the best one for the midfielder. He has backed Jurgen Klopp to bring out the best in the Dutchman and told Football Insider:

"Gravenberch has not played much this year. He has been a bit-part player at best for Bayern Munich. He has so much potential. Let's not forget he is still just 20. I think he is a good player from what I've seen of him. Perhaps he needs a new manager. He could flourish under somebody like Jurgen Klopp."

He added:

"Gravenberch is a good player who has not quite filled his potential. He was brilliant for Ajax last season. I was really impressed with him. That is why Bayern Munich took him. He has not hit the ground running there but he has some very good competition. A move to Liverpool could be in the interest of all parties."

Liverpool are desperate to sign midfielders this summer and have set their sights on Mason Mount, Jude Bellingham and others.

