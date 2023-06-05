Liverpool turn attention to Portugal star after signing Alexis Mac Allister: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly set to make a move for Matheus Nunes, after closing the deal on Alexis Mac Allister. The Wolverhampton Wanderers star was a target last summer too, but they did not go through with the deal.

As per a report in ESPN, Nunes is back on Liverpool's radar and they continue the midfield rebuild. The Reds are active in the market for midfielders after missing out on Jude Bellingham.

Mason Mount was their next target, but the Chelsea midfielder too is leaning toward a move to Manchester United. Liverpool moved swiftly and have sealed the signing of Mac Allister, but the club are yet to announce the deal.

Nunes is set to be the next target for them after failing to get the deal done last summer. They have been keeping a close eye on the Wolverhampton star, who played 34 matches in the Premier League in 2022-23.

The Portuguese star's versatility will help Klopp get the best out of his midfield next season. The 24-year-old has played as a defensive midfielder, attacking midfielder, left winger, and right midfielder at Wolves.

Journalists confirm Liverpool's interest in Matheus Nunes

James Pearce and Ben Jacobs have confirmed that Liverpool have been tracking the progress of Matheus Nunes since he moved to Wolverhampton. The duo also linked the Reds with a move in January, but it could not materialize as the midfielder had already played for two clubs in the season.

In his The Athletic mailbag earlier this season, Pearce noted:

“There was a lot of talk about Livèrpool signing Nunes last summer. I reported at the time that wasn’t a deal they were looking to pursue during that window and he ended up going from Sporting Lisbon to Wolves for around £40million. However, he’s highly regarded by the club and he’s an option for this summer. You’re right, his numbers aren’t great but, at the age of 24, they believe he’s got real potential.”

Jacobs was also confident that Liverpool were waiting for the summer window to open before making a move. He told GiveMeSport:

“So that [moving for Nunes] might be an example of Livèrpool waiting until the summer and then moving. Again, that would influence their January too, but Nunes is definitely a player on Livèrpool's radar. They just can’t get it done in January, with him having played for the football club this season. So that’s one to watch.”

Nunes has also been linked with Chelsea by CaughtOffside, while Football Insider have noted interest from Manchester United in the Portuguese star.

