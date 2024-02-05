Liverpool have two surprise names lined up as they hunt for Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

Liverpool have identified Barcelona stars Raphinha and Ansu Fati as potential replacements for Mohamed Salah, according to Spanish media (via TeamTalk).

The Egypt international was reportedly approached by Saudi Arabian clubs in the summer, but the winger decided to remain at Anfield. However, it is believed that Saudi Pro League sides will return for Salah in the near future.

Amid fears over losing the former Chelsea man, the Reds are on the lookout for potential replacements. One name mentioned is that of former Leeds United winger Raphinha, who hasn't enjoyed the best of times at Barcelona since joining them in a €58 million move in 2022.

He's played a total of 70 matches for the Catalan outfit, bagging 14 goals and 19 assists across competitions. Given that he's not a sure-shot starter, the Brazilian winger could consider a return to English football. Raphinha has already notched up 17 Premier League goals and 12 assists in 65 matches for Leeds.

Meanwhile, Fati is on loan at Brighton and has recently returned from a calf problem. So far, he's made just 15 appearances across competitions for the Seagulls, bagging four goals and an assist.

For either of these players to reach the heights of Salah's success at Liverpool will be a herculean task. So far, the 31-year-old winger, who is currently injured, has scored 204 goals from 332 matches for the Reds.

He's won the Premier League and UEFA Champions League once each at Merseyside, among other honors.

Jurgen Klopp reacts to misunderstanding between key players in Liverpool's 3-1 loss to Arsenal

Virgil van Dijk and Alisson

Liverpool have seemingly allowed Arsenal to get back into the title race after suffering a 3-1 defeat at the Emirates on Sunday (February 4). The Gunners opened the scoring through Bukayo Saka in the 14th minute before Gabriel put the ball into his own net (45+3') and restored parity heading into the break.

However, the Reds would go on to gift Arsenal the lead. Gabriel Martinelli slotted the ball into an empty net following a miscommunication between Virgil van Dijk and goalkeeper Alisson (67').

Reacting to this incident after the match, Klopp said (via the club's official website):

"Our two main guns, a misunderstanding, that just shows they are human beings. That actually makes the thing they usually do even more special because sometimes you forget they are humans as well."

Leandro Trossard sealed the points for the north London side by bagging his side's third in stoppage time (90+2'). Arsenal are now two points behind league leaders Liverpool after 23 matches.