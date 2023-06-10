Liverpool ‘unlikely’ to sign 22-year-old transfer target despite rumors: Reports

Reputed journalist Florian Plettenberg claimed that Liverpool is unlikely to sign Manu Kone despite the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder being on their shortlist. Kone, along with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram, have been on the club's radar.

According to the Anfield Index, both players have agreed to a transfer to Merseyside. Plettenberg, though, claimed that Kone is unlikely to join the Reds as he is not a primary target.

Florian Plettenberg @Plettigoal



For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. News #Koné : Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage.For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. @borussia demands… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… News #Koné: Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage. For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. @borussia demands… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Bgun99PfK9

The 22-year-old Frenchman made 31 appearances for the Bundesliga side during the 2022-23 season, scoring one goal and providing one assist.

Monchengladbach reportedly wanted a fee in excess of €30 million for the player. The club's sporting director, Roland Virkus, told Kicker about Kone's potential sale:

"Our attitude is well known. If there are sums involved that a club like Borussia has to think about, we will do it."

Liverpool are expected to work on their midfield in the summer transfer market. James Milner, Naby Keita, and Arthur Melo (end of loan) leave the club at the end of the season.

While the Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion for €35 million, they could add more players. Plettenberg, though, claimed that Kone is not at the top of the Merseysiders' wishlist despite concrete reports of the team's interest.

Jamie Carragher reacted to Alexis Mac Allister's Liverpool move

Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister comes with a lot of hype behind him. He helped Argentina win the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The Argentina international was also a crucial player for Brighton last season.

Mac Allister scored 12 goals and provided three assists in 40 matches across competitions. Jamie Carragher spoke about his transfer as he acknowledged the player's quality, telling Sky Sports:

"Well, he is certainly a good player. Whether he ends up being a good signing as well, we will see when the season starts. It looks like he can play every position in midfield, which will help Liverpool, but he looks a super talent."

Carragher, though, sent a warning message, saying:

"Brighton are a brilliant team, the only thing I would say is a lot of players have come out of Brighton and not replicated the Brighton form in other teams."

Mac Allister has already proven his quality under the brightest lights during the World Cup. Performing at the highest level for a demanding club like the Reds, though, might not be an easy task.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Man City vs Inter UEFA Champions League final! Click here

Poll : 0 votes