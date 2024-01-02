Liverpool unlikely to sign Brazilian star in January despite rumors linking him with a move to the Reds - Reports

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Liverpool aren't expected to make a move for Fluminense star Andre Trindade in January.

Andre recently won the Copa Libertadores with Fluminense. Apart from the Reds, clubs like Manchester United and Fulham also have the midfielder on their radar.

Andre has previously shown his interest in pursuing a move to the Premier League, telling CBS Sports:

"I watch the Premier League and it's a big dream to play there. I'm focused on finishing the season with Fluminense and realising our own dream of winning the Club World Cup. But my dream is clear, to be a Premier League player."

Apart from Andre, Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Bayer Leverkusen's Piero Hincapie were two other players that the Anfield club have been linked with. Liverpool, though, are expected to have a quiet transfer window in January.

Both Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas are injured, meaning Jurgen Klopp's side need a left-back. The Merseysiders have called Owen Beck back from his loan at Dundee rather than pursue Hincapie's signature. Andre, meanwhile, could stay put at Fluminense.

The 22-year-old is one of the most prominent defensive midfield prospects in the world at this point. He recently played both games as Fluminense reached the final of the FIFA Club World Cup, where they lost against Manchester City.

While the Reds signed Wataru Endo from Vfb Stuttgart in the summer, they are still in search of a long-term replacement for Fabinho, who joined Al-Ittihad. Andre Trindade is reportedly one of the Anfield club's top choices but a January move appears unlikely.

Andre Trindade has already shown his appreciation toward Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is one of the most well-respected coaches across the globe. Known for his exceptional ability to nurture young talents, the German is up there with the best managers of the modern era.

Trindade recently acknowledged Klopp's caliber body of work through the years. The budding midfield prospect told The Guardian in a recent interview:

"I follow overseas games a bit and I know that their work is exceptional. Without a doubt, he is a great coach, very intelligent and successful."

Klopp won the Bundesliga with Borussia Dortmund before joining Liverpool in 2015 and has won every trophy available with the club.

The Reds, though, might need to fight off interest from other Premier League clubs to add Andre to their ranks. The youngster's Fluminense contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 season and he has an estimated market value of €25 million, according to Transfermarkt.